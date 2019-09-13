JoAnn S. Ricks (9-9-2019)

JoAnn S. Ricks passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.
JoAnn was born in Comer on November 18, 1935 to Floyd Smith and Waydine Davis Ponder, who predeceased her. She retired from Southern Bell - BellSouth with over 30 years of service.
She is survived by several cousins; her caregivers; and friends, DeAnna Palmer and Faye Chandler.
Thank you to Pruitt Hospice and Rainbow Retirement Home for their loving care.
Graveside service: Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kendall Callaway officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Madison - Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.
Lord and Stephens - Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
