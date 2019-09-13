WINTERVILLE - Linda Ellen Nunnally, Winterville, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, with her loving husband, Bill Nunnally, by her side.
She is survived by her husband; daughters, Susan Nunnally and Kathy Nixon; daughter and son-in-law, Lindsay (Geoff) Ewan; brother, Mike Seagraves; sister, Amanda Payne; sisters-in-law, Sally (Jim) Hoover, and Ann (James) Bradley; two grandchildren; a nephew and several nieces; and her black lab, Jack.
Linda spent her career working as the Investigative Assistant (aka: The Boss) for the GBI Athens Office. There she helped raise some of the best agents in the state. Linda loved fiercely and deeply. She never shied away from explaining the proper way to get things done. You could always find her preparing some sort of package for one of her many “children” and she was always wearing Dawg colors. She will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, Mimi and friend.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lord and Stephens – East is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Ellen Nunnally (9-11-2019)
