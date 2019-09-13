Bridges: How 9/11 briefly altered the sports world

With another anniversary of 9/11 this week (still seems hard to believe it has been almost two decades ago now since that event), I thought back to how that tragic event trickled down to all areas of our lives even the sports world.
The 9/11 attacks occurred on a Tuesday morning. I remember sitting in the newspaper office in Monroe where I worked at the time as the details emerged that morning. Like many, my first thoughts were that it was an accident. An airplane had somehow accidently flown in the Twin Towers.
By the time another plane had done so, you had to admit it was no accident. You would have a better chance of winning the lottery multiple times than for two planes to do that within a matter of hours.
I remember thinking about Pearl Harbor and how the event was similarly shocking to those alive in 1941. Back then many people probably got their upsets on the radio or even by word of mouth. The big newspapers the next several days would certainly be filled with details.
In 2001, we had 24-hour cable news stations as well as live radio for those who were at work or in their cars.
I was the sports editor of the paper in Monroe at the time, and it really never dawned on me that football games in three days might be thrown into chaos. I do remember talking with my editor and publisher about the possibility of games being postponed that Friday.
“We’ll probably know by Thursday at the latest,” I remember saying in our meeting. “There is too much involved for a decision not to be announced by then.”
Wednesday came and went that week with no announcement of games being postponed. Thursday came and went as well with no announcement about Friday night games.
On Friday mornings at the time, I would go into the office for a few hours before going home that afternoon since the second part of my work day would be at night covering a game and then putting the finishing touches on the sports section of our weekend edition.
Friday morning came and went with no news of postponement. About 2:30 that afternoon I got a call from a co-worker at the paper who said they had just announced the games had been called off for that night.
I am not sure why it took the Georgia High School Association so long to make that decision. By that time, it was certainly possible some teams were already on the road for their respective games.
My first thought was panic because now we had no games to fill up the sports section. As it turned out, George Walton Academy, a member of the Georgia Independent Schools Association at the time, played its game as scheduled.
School officials used that Friday night to also put on a patriotic display, including a large American flag. The game was played. There were no incidents. Despite what happened earlier in the week, no one thought there would be any.
The GHSA was heavily criticized for its actions. It wasn’t because its games were postponed but because it waited so long to make the announcement. No official reason for the long delay was given but I speculated the GHSA must have been receiving tremendous pressure from someone to postpone the events that night even doing so just hours before kickoff.
Some people felt games should have been played. Sports have always been a great distraction from the issues of life, and if there was ever a time for a brief distraction then this was it.
It was not a dishonor to the victims of 9/11 for high school football games in Georgia to be played. In fact it was a way of showing those who sought to hurt this country that we will continue to move forward no matter what you think your actions may have done.
The attacks on 9/11 did put a great deal of fear in many. That’s understandable to a degree but one incident the following Friday showed me just how much some were walking on egg shells.
I attended the home football game at Social Circle High School the week after the 9/11 attacks. I arrived early at the stadium, as is my custom, and was sitting on the sideline when an armed security person approached.
Since I had talked with this person before and figured he knew who I was, I was shocked when he started asking, in a rather loud voice, who I was and what was I doing there. I told him my name and who I worked for and asked if he thought I was a terrorist.
“You never know these days,” the security person said.
That overreaction would become common in the coming weeks, months and years. Fear always causes irrational thinking, I guess, even at high school football games.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He is a multi-time winner for column writing from the Georgia Press Association, National Newspaper Association and the Georgia Sports Writers Association. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
