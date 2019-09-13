Madison County had the the pieces in place for a late game rally Wednesday night at Archer, but were unable to bring home tying and winning runs.
The Red Raiders lost to Archer 2-1, falling to 9-9 in the season. Madison County is still 4-1 in Region play with two region games left. They travel to North Oconee Tuesday night and host Oconee County on Thursday.
Archer scored both of their runs in the first inning and Emma Strickland pitched as efficiently as possible through the following outings. She finished the day with nine strikeouts. She also drove in the team's only run in the sixth inning with a line drive to center field. Lily Crane followed Strickland with a single to load the bases. But back-to-back ground balls kept the Raiders from scoring any more runs.
SOFTBALL: Red Raiders fall in close battle with Archer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry