Players, coaches and fans showed up Friday night at East Jackson expecting to see a football game between the 1-1 Banks County Leopards and the 2-0 Eagles.
But what everyone expected and what became reality were two separate things. Heavy rain and lightning won out over football Friday night and forced the postponement of the Eagles-Leopards matchup until Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
With just under six minutes until kickoff, the first lightning strike appeared and forced the first delay. Minutes later, the lightning became more frequent, followed by a deluge of rain.
The weather also forced East Jackson’s Homecoming festivities indoors.
