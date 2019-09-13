Football: BCA falls to Frederica in lightning-shortened contest

Ongoing lightning and heavy rain brought an early end to Friday night's contest at Bethlehem Christian Academy and gave visiting Frederica Academy a 21-0 victory over the Knights after both teams' coaches agreed to let the score stand.
A 30-minute lightning delay was called with 5:13 remaining in the second quarter, and the weather conditions deteriorated further from there, preventing the teams from being able to resume. Because it had not reached halftime, the game was not considered official, but BCA opted to award Frederica the win. The teams are in different regions in GISA Class AAA but, under the 12-team postseason format that includes region crossover matchups, the game counted toward playoff standings.
The Frederica Knights (1-2) had taken full command of the game at the time the teams were sent to the locker rooms. They took the opening kickoff and needed just two plays to go 62 yards for a score. Avery Cobb took a swing pass from Tyler Devlin 47 yards down to the Knights’ 15, and Josh Meadows caught a 15-yarder over the middle from Devlin on the next play to make it 7-0.
BCA (0-4), which was looking for its first score of the season, got a golden opportunity later in the first quarter when senior Dylan Day recovered a fumble on a muffed punt return at the Frederica 40. But the Knights couldn’t advance the ball past the 39, and Frederica went back on the march, extending its lead to 14-0 on a 3-yard run by Deke Jernigan with 11:13 remaining in the second quarter. Meadows hauled in a pass from Devlin and took it down to the BCA 1-yard line before a pair of penalties pushed Frederica back to the 15. But Jernigan followed up with a pair of hard-nosed runs to get the ball in the end zone.
Frederica added one more score less than four minutes later on a 34-yard run by Denver Anthony, who was stacked at the line of scrimmage but emerged from a pile of defenders and raced in untouched from there.
Frederica finished with 274 yards of offense. Devlin was 4-of-6 passing for 101 yards and a touchdown. Along with Day's fumble recovery, BCA had a defensive bright spot on Frederica's second possession of the game when senior defensive end Laine Francois sacked Devlin on third down to force a punt.
Meanwhile, BCA's offensive struggles continued as the Knights managed just 13 yards in the abbreviated contest. The Knights' only first down came via an offsides penalty.
BCA has an open date next week before returning to action Sept. 27 at Pinewood Christian in Bellville. That kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
