FOOTBALL: Apalachee regroups, downs Jackson Co. in game resumed from Friday

Apalachee got a do-over of sorts and took advantage of it.
Trailing 7-0 Friday night to Jackson County before a weather suspension, the Wildcats outscored the visiting Panthers 21-7 when the game was resumed Saturday to rally for a 21-14 homecoming win.
The final three quarters were played Saturday in hot, muggy conditions in front of a sparse crowd.
Shaan Cook scored two touchdowns in the victory, including a 66-yard score on the first play from scrimmage when the game resumed.
“We came out so flat last night that, I ain’t gonna lie, I was somewhat glad of the delay because of the fact of how flat we were, not lining up properly and things like that,” Apalachee coach Tony Lotti said. “I had challenged the kids that everything we did was like the next play — not that we had basically so many hours in between the last snap. So, him (Cook) coming out and him hitting it, kind of gave me the idea that we were ready to go.”
Cook finished with 111 yards on 14 carries.
A.J. Forbing started at quarterback for the Wildcats Friday night, but shifted to slot back in Saturday’s re-start and scored on a 69-yard touchdown run. He finished with 74 yards on five carries. Todd Jones took over at quarterback for the Saturday portion of the game, throwing for 41 yards on 3-of-6 passing with one interception.
“We’ve got to try to put who we feel like are the best 11 on the field at a time that gives us a chance to win,” Lotti said. “A.J. has been great with being a total team player, and playing multiple positions, defense and what not. It’s like he said, ‘Coach, I want to win, so whatever I got to do that can help us do that.’ It gives us a little different dimension there to be able to do that.
“Todd, I’ve got all the confidence in him, and we made some big throws and big catches and converted some third downs that we had to have.”
Jackson County enjoyed all the momentum Friday, rolling up 115 yards in two possessions, the second of which ended in with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jake Stinchcomb to Jonathan Steeb with 42 seconds left in the first quarter. Stinchcomb finished with 123 yards on 10-of-17 passing with a touchdown and interception.
Lightning strikes halted play Friday soon after the first quarter ended. The teams went to the locker rooms for over an hour before it was decided the teams would reconvene on Saturday.
While Panther coach Rich McWhorter said he thought his team was “playing really well” last night and called the postponement “not ideal,” he didn’t blame what amounted to an 18-hour, 30-minute stoppage in play for the loss.
“We had a change in routine, but so did they, and so that’s not an excuse,” he said. “That’s not even a reason … There’s no excuses. I told the kids, you play 48 minutes for a reason. We’re trying to build a culture of ‘expect to win’ and in that culture of ‘expect to win’ is you’ve got to do things during the course of the week and the course of the day and during the course of the game that gives you the right to truly expect to win.”
Cook gave the Wildcats momentum immediately with his 66-yard run when the teams re-took the field, tying the game 7-7 with 11:48 left in the second quarter. Apalachee’s defense forced a turnover-on-downs later in the quarter, giving the Wildcats the ball on their own 31. Two plays later, Forbing broke multiple tackles in en route to a 69-yard touchdown run to put Apalachee ahead 14-7 with 2:25 left before halftime.
Jackson County threatened to go into the locker room tied, however.
The first half ended with Panther quarterback Jesse Whiting being tackled at the Wildcat 1-yard line as time expired. Whiting finished with a team-high 54 yards on 11 carries and added 52 yards passing (6-of-10).
Cook struck again in the third quarter, going around right end for a 17-yard touchdown run to increase Apalachee’s lead to 21-7 with 8:31 left in the period.
But Jackson County cashed in on a Wildcat miscue in the fourth quarter to get back into the game. The Wildcats muffed a punt at their own 23, and the Panthers scored three plays later with Whiting finding the end zone on a two-yard keeper with 6:30 left in the game.
Jackson County’s defense then forced a turnover in the waning minutes when defensive back Bo Reeves intercepted a tipped pass with 1:18 remaining, giving the Panthers the ball on their own 38 and a chance to tie — or take a lead.
“We even had a two-point play ready,” McWhorter said. “We were going to go for the win … we were going to try to win this thing.”
Apalachee, however, sealed the game two plays later when Marcus Streeter hit Stinchcomb and forced a fumble that the Wildcats recovered.
“That was huge, because our defense has kind of been showing up every week,” Lotti said. “And so, we were able to keep them off the field a little bit more today than we have been, so it was fitting for them that it ended the way it did.”
The loss dropped Jackson County to 2-2 as the Panthers have next week off before starting region play.
“What’s really disappointing is we’re really trying to get the kids to believe that the hard work and all that will equal success on the game field, and for us to come up short, it’s disappointing,” McWhorter said. “And it’s not on the kids. It’s not on anybody. It’s just that we’ve got to take the next step and be able to come out and finish.”
Meanwhile, Apalachee’s victory came after three-straight losses to open the season. The Wildcats were coming off a 21-20 loss to Madison County Sept. 6.
“Like I told them, adversity, it doesn’t test talent, it tests toughness,” Lotti said, “and so, I want us to be tough — classy and tough, and play the game the way it’s meant to be played. So, I’m really proud of how my kids showed up today, and, hey, we made one more play basically than they did, and we were very fortunate that we were able to get the first win.”
FOOTBALL: Apalachee regroups, downs Jackson Co. in game resumed from Friday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry