Football: Eagles soar past Leopards 38-0; first 3-0 start since 2009

The weather may have had its fun Friday night, but it didn’t compare to the high fives, helmet hits and celebrations the East Jackson Eagles put on display Saturday night.
The Eagles celebrated like it was 2009, and with good reason as the team moved to 3-0 in 2019 after throttling Banks County 38-0 in a rare Saturday night game. The Eagles are 3-0 for the first time since 2009.
The Eagles found the end zone twice on defense thanks to two fumble returns , two touchdown runs by Nino Brown and a touchdown run by Greg Huggs. Brice Vandiver connected with a 31-yard field goal as well.
“We’re playing with a lot of confidence, a lot of energy, a lot of passion,” head coach Cameron Pettus said after the win. “They’re playing very physical right now. I’m so dadgum proud of them for being so physical. They’re playing fast. They’re having a lot of fun right now.”
The weather wasn’t all roses during Saturday night’s game. With 4:44 left to play in the first half, a thunderstorm moved over the stadium, causing a delay which lasted nearly an hour.
“Whenever you’ve got to sit on ice for 24 hours that’s tough,” Pettus said. “I thought our guys handled adversity well. We talk about it all the time that you’ve got to handle adverse situations, ups and downs … we had to come out and we had to handle them again tonight. I was just so proud of them, because both times we started very fast. That shows me a lot of great things.”
The Eagles’ defense was the story of the game. Not only did it have two touchdowns but the unit had its first shutout since 2017. The Eagles held the Leopards to 112 total yards and recovered five fumbles.
“They’re playing outstanding,” Pettus said of the defense. “They’re scoring. They’re playing physical, getting hats on the ball, they’re scooping … that’s a credit to our coaching staff, they’re doing a fantastic job over there. So proud of them.”
After a punt to open the game, the Eagles got on the board with 3:38 left in the first quarter off the foot of Vandiver. The 31-yard field goal capped off a five-play drive. The Eagles led 3-0.
The offense didn’t have to wait long to return the field as the defense recovered the first Leopards’ fumble. Three plays later, Huggs outran the defense to the left side of the end zone on a 7-yard quarterback keeper, and the Eagles led 10-0.
Two plays into the Leopards’ ensuing possession, the Eagles’ defense recovered its second fumble. But this time the fumble went to the house thanks to cornerback Bryce Reeves’ 30-yard scoop-and-score. The lead was 17-0 and remained the same after the first quarter ended.
RJ White got in on the fumble action, recovering the Leopards’ third fumble of the game. But the offense couldn’t convert the extra possession into points.
On the first play after the weather delay (4:44 second quarter), Brown galloped 68 yards to the end zone to increase the Eagles’ lead to 24-0. Brown finished the game with 126 rushing yards.
Ten seconds later, the Eagles were in the end zone again thanks to another scoop-and-score. This time, it was Jarrett Pursley. The Eagles led 31-0. The score remained the same at a shortened halftime.
The Eagles’ final score came on a Brown 13-yard run with 6:27 left in the third quarter. The defense recovered one more fumble (Kemanni Horne), which came in the fourth quarter.
