ROYSTON - Talmadge Edward "Eddie" Peeples, Jr., 60, Royston, passed away September 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Eddie was born October 18, 1958 in Royston. He graduated from Franklin County High School and Athens Technical College. He began his career as a supervisor for Yellow Freight and then Harrier Trucking, where he met his wife of 34 years. Eddie was employed as a manufacturing supervisor for the majority of his life, working for over 20 years with TNS, Wellstone and Parkdale Mills in Lavonia, where he was one of the first employees hired and one of the last to leave when the complex closed. He also owned and operated a landscape and lawn service covering Northeast Georgia for 30 years. Eddie had recently retired and loved spending time fishing on the boat his daughter gave him for his 60th birthday.
A devoted husband and father, he is survived by his wife, Susan Whitlow Peeples, of the home; daughter and son, Lauren Peeples Townsend and Will Townsend, Hull; fur babies, Gracie, Charlie and Cheesecake; and grand-fur babies, Riley and Cash.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Margie Shackelford Peeples.
Funeral service: Monday, September 16, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, with burial to follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Monday, September 16, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m., preceding the funeral. The family is at the home of Lauren and Will Townsend, 120 Kimberly Circle, Hull.
Memorials may be made to In Touch Ministries (www.intouch.org), Samaritan’s Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org) or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga., 30633, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
Talmadge Edward "Eddie" Peeples, Jr. (9-12-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry