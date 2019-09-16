Dale Everett Dill (9-12-2019)

JEFFERSON - Dale Everett Dill, 51, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, September 12, 2019, from injuries sustained in an auto accident.
Mr. Dill was born in Toccoa, the son of the late Everett and Sue Nelle Davis Dill. Dale was a DSI Technician with Lake Foods and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, Dale is preceded by a brother, Timothy Eric Dill.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Strickland Dill, Jefferson; and a daughter, Destiny Lauren Dill, Jefferson.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul Garrison officiating with burial to follow in Stephens Memorial Gardens in Toccoa.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
