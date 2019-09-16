DANIELSVILLE - Brenda Hughes Patrick, Danielsville, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the age of 75.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Royce and Pearl Hughes; and grandson, Landon Tiller.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Patrick; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Sheila Tiller; daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and John Sisk; daughter, Leslie Thurmond (David Leaptrott); brother and sister-in-law, Royce and Jean Hughes; grandchildren, Josh Carter, John Kaminski, Bradley Thurmond, Donovan Thurman, Joy Gillman and Brett Rutheford; and eight great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life: Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at 105 S. Main St., Danielsville, Ga. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Brenda's name to St. Judes Children's Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html .
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home - Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda Hughes Patrick (9-12-2019)
