David Austin Manley (9-15-2019)

ATHENS - David Austin Manley, 67, Athens, died peacefully on September 15, 2019, after an extended illness.
He was born to the late Willie Sue Roling Manley and the late John Austin Manley on October 2, 1951.
David, a native Athenian, was a member of Athens High School’s Class of 1970. After high school he married Eddie Anderson and later moved to Colbert, where they raised their family.
David was an athlete in his teenage years and as a father continued his love of sports by coaching his four children in recreational sports. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and could be found every game day cheering on his Dawgs.
David was one of three children: one brother, Michael (Terri) Manley and one sister, Debra (Steve) McElroy. David loved his family, and his four children who always came first. He loved his dear companion of fifteen years, Shadow the boxer, who was beside him till the end. He loved sharing the holidays with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He especially loved hosting everyone at Christmas, a love he inherited from his parents. David was a gentle soul with a story and joke for everyone. His family and friends will treasure his memorable grin and ability to handle whatever life sent his way.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brother, Timothy, who died in infancy.
David is survived by his daughters, Elissa (Brent) Danforth, Nashville, and Farrah (Chris) Hill, Royston; his sons, Tim Manley and Nathan Manley, Comer; grandchildren: Jessica Spradlin, Bryce Danforth, Erica Hill, Conner Hill, Hannah Scarborough, Krysta Danforth and Cara Lou Hill; and four great-grandchildren, JoJo Griffin, Shelbi Griffin, Layne Purvis and the late Kailor Spradlin. David is also survived by his uncle, Kenneth (Marianne) Roling, who was more like a brother to him through the years. In addition, he is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Celebration of life: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens East Chapel.
Visitation: Tuesday, September, 17, 2019, from 1-2 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Colbert City Cemetery.
Please make donations in David's name to the Madison County Animal Shelter.
Lord and Stephens - East is in charge of arrangements.
David Austin Manley (9-15-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry