Betty Bullock Kidd (9-8-2019)

ATHENS - Betty Bullock Kidd, 87, Athens, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.
A native of Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Coyle and Mabel Bullock of Danielsville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lamar Kidd, Athens; daughter, Kaye Kidd Moore, Athens; and brother, Charles Bullock, Atlanta.
She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. After 35+ years of employment, she retired from The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Services Division.
Funeral service: Friday, September 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens, East Chapel with Dr. Ford officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The entombment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park.
Survivors include: son, Roy Michael Kidd, Hendersonville, Tenn.; three granddaughters, Jenna Moore Copeland (Roy), Marietta, Ellesse Smith (Chris), Gallatin, Tenn., and Haley Downey (Chaz), Gallatin, Tenn.; one grandson, Andrew Moore, Thomaston; six great-grandchildren; son-in-law Doug Moore (Joni), Thomaston; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Green Acres Baptist Church, 2085 Barnett Shoals Rd.,, Athens, Ga., 30605.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 4355 Lexington Rd.,, Athens, Ga., 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
