Mary Anne LaRochelle Martel (9-15-2019)

JEFFERSON - Mary Anne LaRochelle Martel, 87, Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Mrs. Martel was born in New Bedford, Mass., a daughter to the late Adelard A. and Albertha M. Camire LaRochelle. Mrs. Martel passed away peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Catherine’s Labouré Catholic Church in Jefferson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martel was preceded in death by her sisters, Theresa Baron and Marguerite LaRochelle; and brothers, Al LaRochelle, Albert LaRochelle, Paul LaRochelle and Normand LaRochelle.
Survivors include her husband, Lionel C. Martel, Jefferson; children, Susan Sharpe and her husband Christopher, Schertz, Texas, Mary Martel, Oregon City, Ore., Katherine Boyd and her husband Spencer, Maysville, and Pauline Villa Gomez and her husband Jamie, Jefferson; brothers, Arthur LaRochelle, Etowah, N.C., and Roger LaRochelle, Franklin, N.C.; five grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Mass: Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the St. Catherine’s Labouré Catholic Church with the Rev. Leo Martel officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 9 until 10 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.
The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens, Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, Iowa, 50037-0839; Doctor’s without Borders at https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org or the St. Vincent Depaul at https://www.svdpgeorgia.org.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467, Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
