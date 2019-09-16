Panther volleyball coach talks about reaching 500 wins

Jeff White knew he was nearing 400 high-school coaching wins. But another milestone snuck up on him somewhat.
When his Jackson County volleyball team beat East Jackson last Tuesday (Sept. 10), it gave him 391 high-school coaching victories. Combined with 109 college-coaching wins, he had secured his 500th career coaching victory.
The thought of adding the two totals hadn’t come up until his athletic director asked about his college victories.
“So, it’s like ‘I got to 500. That’s weird,’” White said. “That’s the only reason why that came up.”
When asked about reaching the 500-win mark, White said he’s “not really a big self-proclaimer kind of guy.”
“I know I’ve had really good teams in the past and every team is different, so it’s kind of weird to add them all up because every team is different,” he said. “But it just shows that I’m either old or my teams were good, one or the other — maybe both.”
White is in his 17th season as a head coach — 12 in high school and five in college. White said he got into coaching volleyball because he grew up with the sport.
Raised in California, he described volleyball “as sort of a lifestyle.” White played beach volleyball regularly during his youth and went on to attend UC-Santa Barbara, where he played the sport intramurally and extramurally.
“I went to schools where volleyball was a big deal,” White explained. “So, I’ve always really enjoyed playing it, and watching it.”
After a stint as an assistant high school basketball coach in California, White got his start in volleyball as an assistant varsity and junior varsity head coach at West Lake High School in Thousand Oaks, California, for a boys’ team.
His head-coaching career began in 1998 at Chattahoochee High School in Georgia — initially as a fill-in. The Atlanta-area school needed someone for that fall season while the program’s coach was on maternity leave.
“The athletic director at Chattahoochee was like, ‘Um, you’re the only guy around here that knows anything about volleyball, so are you willing to be the varsity coach?’ And I said, ‘Sure,’ and it went really well," White said.
After four successful years at Chattahoochee, White moved on to Northview in 2002 where he remained for six seasons and built a powerhouse, winning three state titles.
He moved up the ranks as a collegiate head coach at Brenau and Birmingham Southern, and jumped to the Division-I level at Alabama-Birmingham in 2017 where he served as an assistant coach for one season. He returned to the high school game in 2018 at Jackson County, guiding the Panthers to the Elite Eight.
White said the sport appeals to him because — other than the serve — there’s no controlling the ball and no slowing the action. Everything within the game is reactionary and strategy is made on-the-fly.
“I really love that you don’t get to slow the game down, ever … in basketball someone can dribble out and set up a play and all that stuff,” White said. “We just can’t do that. I just like the pace of it, the speed of the actual plays.”
Having coached nearly 20 years and even at the highest division of the college game, the purity of the high school game still appeals to White.
“They just want to play for their school,” he said of high school players. “So, that’s why I really enjoyed coming back to high school. There’s nothing like playing for your school and winning a championship, and I hope to bring that to this school.”
In several ways, White prefers the high school game to college. The rallies are longer, he noted. In the college game, players who receive the ball in-system, “they’re going to put it away — there’s nothing you can do.”
“At this level, it takes a lot more to put a ball away,” he said. “It’s pretty fun to watch … It’s kind of like who can last the longest.”
And he reiterates the wholesomeness of the high school game.
“They still enjoy playing with their friends,” he said.
During his time as a head coach, White has seen the sport grow and gain popularity in the state. When he started at Chattahoochee, only 30 or so schools fielded volleyball teams. And, until 1997, the sport had just one classification.
Now it has seven.
Former players are now staying home and coaching within the state, upping the caliber of instruction. The sport has also spread to schools far beyond the metro Atlanta area and into the rural areas.
“It’s nice to see those schools trying it,” he said. “I think the numbers are great.”
White added that club volleyball — where school players devote much of their time when away from school teams — is also thriving in Georgia.
Reflecting on the 500-win mark, White said it shows he’s “hung around,” pointing out that it’s difficult to coach for a long time.
“There’s a lot of reasons to stop coaching,” he said. “Every coach knows what I’m talking about.”
But love of the game and the players he coaches is what’s kept him going and allowed him to pile up wins.
“I just honestly can’t imagine not coaching,” he said.
He said his win total is a reflection of the players he’s coached.
“I’ve been blessed with some really great teams and really great kids who have bought in to what I’ve been asking them to do,” White said. “It’s all about the kids. I know that’s so cliché, but it has to be the reason or otherwise it really wouldn’t be worth it if it wasn’t about helping kids.”
White added that coaching high school players, “keeps me young.”
“If I was just around a bunch of old, angry adults all day, I’d be really upset, and that would be a bad thing,” he said.
Panther volleyball coach talks about reaching 500 wins
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry