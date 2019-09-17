A Barrow County School System bus driver was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 17, after a gun was found in her purse.
Mary Jo Hall, 59, of Statham, was taken into custody and was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, according to a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office news release. A Sims Academy student found a purse on the bus and was trying to locate its owner when they noticed a gun “accompanied by” bullets in it. The student immediately took the purse to the front office.
“At no time were the students or faculty in any danger,” the release said. “This is an isolated incident that was handled immediately upon the front office being notified of the weapon.”
Bus driver arrested after gun found in purse
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry