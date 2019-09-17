Jimmie Willliam Dean (9-15-2019)

HULL - Jimmie Willliam Dean, Hull, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the age of 76.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Dean; mother, Eula Dean; step-mother, Maggie Dean; and brother, Charles Dean.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Ann) Dean, Hull; sons, John and wife Erin, Columbia, Md., and Jay Dean, Hull; brother, Bobby Dean, Elberton; nephews, Danny and Randall Dean. Jimmie was a 46-year friend of Bill W. and Dr. Bob.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the church. Pastor Justin Baskins will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jimmie's honor to Extra Special People of Watkinsville, Ga.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga., 30633, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
