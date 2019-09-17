Larry Eugene Hayes (9-16-2019)

Larry Eugene Hayes, 71, passed away on September 16, 2019.

A native of Commerce, Mr. Hayes was the son of the late Walter Hayes Jr. and Margie Chambers Smith. Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Hayes; and step-dad, Ottis Smith.

Funeral service: Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. The Rev. David Harvey and John Briscoe will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethel Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 6-9pm at the funeral home.

Survivors include his wife, Reezealy Holloway Hayes; children; Tim Pilgrim, Shane Wheeler, Desia Rivera, Beth (Angel) Ayala, and Ginger (Josh) Swancey; sisters; Betty Jean Aldridge, Helen Briscoe, and Geraldine Jallouk; grandchildren; Samantha Rivera, Isabella Rivera, Timothy Pilgrim, Madison Wheeler, Haleigh Wheeler, Vincent Swancey, Kylie Swancey, and Vanessa Figueroa.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
