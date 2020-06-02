The Georgia Department of Public Health has now confirmed 328 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths from COVID-19 in Barrow County as of Tuesday afternoon, June 2.
As of the DPH’s latest update released at 3 p.m. Tuesday, there had been 48,207 confirmed cases across the state and 2,102 deaths — a mortality rate of 4.4 percent, which has held steady for over a month.
As of Tuesday, the department, which had been putting out three updates a day the previous couple of weeks, switched to a one-time daily update at 3 p.m. in an attempt to provide more real-time, accurate data, state officials said.
The department lists confirmed cases and deaths by their official county of residence and uses the address provided on death certificates, so the actual Barrow County death toll from COVID-19 remains unclear but is likely higher.
Sixteen residents of Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation alone have died as another fatality was reported by the facility and the Georgia Department of Community Health on Tuesday. The nursing home on East May Street has been one of the hardest-hit in the state among the 411 long-term care facilities identified by the DCH to have had at least one case of coronavirus. In addition to the 16 deaths, another 77 residents and 27 employees have tested positive. Only six current residents have not tested positive as of the Tuesday report.
Elsewhere in Barrow County, one resident death has been reported at the Mulberry Grove assisted living facility in Statham, while an employee there also tested positive. And Magnolia Estates of Winder on Gainesville Highway reported its first positive resident case last week.
MORE RESTRICTIONS LIFTED
The latest coronavirus numbers come as Georgia has begun the latest round of rollbacks on restrictions announced Thursday, May 28, by Gov. Brian Kemp.
As of Monday, June 1, bars and night clubs around the state were allowed to resume operations after being closed for roughly two months amid the pandemic.
Bars and night clubs will have to meet 39 mandatory measures in order to reopen — including limiting occupancy to 25 people or 35 percent of capacity, requiring regular sanitation and screening all employees who come to work. In addition, patrons can only be served in seating or designated areas, party sizes have to be limited to six people and workers are required to keep people from congregating.
Also, amusement parks can reopen starting June 12 if they meet a long list of criteria. Live performance venues will remain closed for the time-being.
Kemp also extended the allowable size of public gatherings from 10 to 25 people as long as six feet of space between each person is maintained. He did, though, extend the statewide public health emergency declaration through July 12 and is still requiring the state's elderly and medically-fragile residents to "shelter in place" through at least June 12 with the exception of attending medical appointments, obtaining food and groceries and carrying out other essential activities.
Kemp and other state officials have touted declining hospitalizations as an optimistic sign that Georgia has seen the worst of the coronavirus from a public health standpoint and reason to continue easing restrictions, even as the state has seen a recent spike in new cases.
Kemp on May 28 downplayed the latest increase as the result of a dump of backlogged data by the Georgia Department of Public Health, and he continued to point to Georgia's strong boost in testing as the result of increased numbers. But Emory University professor Dr. Carlos Del Rio, a leading public health expert in the state, said earlier Thursday that the increase is at least in part the result of more community transmission as Georgians have begun moving more freely about as restrictions are relaxed more.
"Nothing we're seeing in the data alarms us," Kemp said. "Otherwise, I wouldn't have made these moves."
