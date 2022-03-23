The Banks County Sheriff's Office arrested 19 people recently, including the following:
•Nicholas Ashton Bates, 32, 475 Blacks Creek Church Road, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Jennifer Roxanne Ridley, 43, 2125 Westbrook Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a drug-related object.
•Jerry Thomas Smallwood, 58, 1118 Scales Creek Road, Homer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, failure to maintain lane, criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•James Edward Harrison Jr., 37, 1189 Erwin Chambers Road, Maysville, loitering or prowling, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine and parole violation.
•Aiden Alexander Martinez, 17, 145 Hickory Drive, Commerce, obstruction of law enforcement officer and criminal trespass.
•Lewis Ray McDonald, 35, 145 Bernice Drive, Bogart, probation violation.
•Amanda Dawn Smith, 26, 214 Osley Mill Trail, Carlton, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Tiffany Rose Bowden, 32, 206 Eugene Hardman Road, Danielsville, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•William Warren Crank, 45, 3 Miller Lane, Crawford, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Claude Clint Lynn, 33, 128 Wally Drive, Commerce, giving false name or address to a law enforcement officer and failure to appear.
•Mendy Beck Smith, 43, 300 Mason Manor Place, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Justin Michael Coe, 32, 247 Findley Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Eddie Chance Luther, 25, 4750 Column Ferry Road, Watkinsville, battery.
•Amelia Megan Manning, 25, 130 Bone Road, Commerce, use of a safety belt in a passenger vehicle and speeding.
•Richard Craig Patrick, 50, 190 Deer Run Road, Maysville, probation violation, aggravated stalking and family violence battery.
•Maddeline Leah Shaw, 20, 31924 Keokuk Iowa Road, North English, IA., theft by shoplifting.
•Charles Kevin McCollum, 41, 96 Gardenia Drive, Toccoa, theft by shoplifting.
•Joshua Brandon Carroll, 39, 756 Sims Harris Road, Gillsville, aggravated assault.
•Julie Ann McDaniel, 35, 663 Union Hill Road, Homer, aggravated assault.
