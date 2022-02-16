The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 35 people recently including the following:
•Bobby Michael Clay, 28, 759 Glen Spring Drive, Lawrenceville, theft by shoplifting.
•Carlos Bossuet Marino, 53, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving on the wrong side of the road and DUI.
•Richard David Robinson, 48, 202 Laurel Oak Court, Rincon, burglary.
•Todd Adam Crawford, 56, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Susan Fisher, 51, 1530 Hwy. 164, Commerce, failure to obey traffic control device and pedestrian in roadway.
•Uriel Gomez, 29, 3196 Westmart Lane, Doraville, dirivng without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
•Dixie Leanne Raine, 35, 2340 Noble Road, Carlton, theft by shoplifting.
•Scott McArthur Forrester, 31, 341 Water Plant Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Mattie Elizabeth Gober, 20, 225 Sante Fe Trail, Warner Robbins, theft by shoplifting.
•Andrew Paul Rossi, 22, 2880 Commerce Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Carlos Antonio West, 40, 2031 Witfield Road, Union Point, probation violation.
•Robert Miguel Brodie, 32, 870 Abbott Road, Henderson, N.C., kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Stanley Eddie Crowe, 52, 820 Shiloh-Fort Lamar Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Kino Downs, 30, 275 Dublin Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Kristin M. Marsingill, 33, 4538 Duncan Road, Sugar Hill, probation violation.
•Teresa Maria Shatto, 37, 50 Sims Street, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•April Dawn Temples, 42, 570 Nelva Lane, Commerce, contempt of court.
•Robby Alan Bowser II, 28, 222 Ironville Road, Tyrone, Pa., DUI, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, revoked registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Derek Ezra Burdette, 28, 5 Irbin Kirby Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Jeremy Joseph Langston, 42, 1631 Groaning Rock Road, Commerce, obstruction of an officer.
•Brenna Paige Parson, 1062 Scales Creek Road, Homer, theft by taking.
•Angeline Loveina Robinson, 58, 516 Embassy Walk, Winder, failure to appear, possession of a drug-related object, theft by shoplifting and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Tracy Renee Dyer, 51, 1225 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, possession of a controlled substance, theft by shoplifting and drugs not in original container.
•Adriane Leanne Gordy, 27, 4 Stewart Circle, Arnoldsville, probation violation.
•Eddie Chance Luther, 25, 4750 Colhum Ferry Road, Watkinsville, battery, obstructing a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property.
•Miguel Angel Salazar Jr., 22, 17430 Date Palm Drie, Penitas, Texas, theft by shoplifting.
•Miguel Salazar Sr., 49, 17430 Date Palm Drive, Penitas, Texas, theft by shoplifting.
•Crystal Joy Sears, 44, 136 Honey Hills Lane, Alto, theft by shoplifting.
•Seth Dan Willis, 26, 159 Saint Anthony Drive, Winder, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
•Cassie Lilliam Jones, 29, 209 Prosser Road, Milledgeville, possession of a controlled substance, drugs not in original container and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Travis Loren Lefevre, 37, 473 Bennett Road, Homer, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Jasmine Tyeshia Milam, 22, 976 Francis Lane, Fairburn, failure to appear and reckless conduct.
•Tremaine Pelt, 36, 107 Quail Place, Milledgeville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.
•Travis Evan Royster, 27, 853 Pine Shadow Lane, Winder, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and drugs not in original container.
•Elizabeth Ann Robinson, 32, P.O. Box 1047, Cornelia, probation violation and second degree arson.
