A rezone request was approved by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners during its Feb. 14 meeting, giving a 53-lot townhome proposal the green light.
Applicant, Stanton Porter, applied to rezone 12.52 acres from intensive commercial (C-3) to medium-density residential (R-2) with a special use to allow for a five-unit-per-acre residential development at 1192 Loganville Highway in Winder.
After three defeated motions, the BOC approved the rezoning with modifications to county staff’s recommended conditions but denied the special use in a 4-2 vote with commissioners Joe Goodman and Billy Brown opposed and Commissioner Rolando Alvarez absent.
The board expressed concerns about the added density of five-units-per-acre requested through the special use. The Barrow County Board of Education also expressed concerns about the density via a letter to commissioners. The BOC approved the rezoning proposal, but denied the special use. As approved by the board, the development will have a density of 4.23 units per acre.
The property is off Hwy. 81, across from the Ridgeland subdivision. It also has road frontage onto Bethel Bower Road, but the site plan only shows access into the development from Hwy. 81.
The board approval came with 10 conditions, including a mandatory Homeowners Association (HOA), a minimum of 2,000 square feet of heated gross floor area, an additional parking space per unit provided as guest parking and various landscape and architectural design requirements.
A zoning buffer, consisting of a four-foot landscaped berm with an eight-foot-tall screening fence, is also required.
The development will receive sewer service from the Barrow County Utilities Department and water and natural gas will be provided by the City of Winder.
OTHER BUSINESS
The BOC also voted on the following items during its Feb. 14 meeting:
• A rezone of 5.545 acres, located on Fleeman Road, from agricultural (AG) to low-density single-family (R1) to allow the owner to subdivide into five lots was unanimously approved.
• A rezone of roughly two acres, located at 940 Tom Miller Road, with an existing single-family residence from agricultural (AG) to low-density single-family residential (R-1) was unanimously approved. The applicant and property owners Ben and Mary Cronic are combining the remaining 12 acres of AG property with the adjoining property to apply for conservation exemptions for the larger combined tract.
• The appointment of Dan Hafner to the Barrow County Water and Sewer Authority District 5 seat for a two-year term ending on Jan. 31, 2025.
• The reappointment of Wesley Skinner to the Barrow County Water and Sewer Authority District 2 seat for a two-year term ending on Jan. 31, 2-25.
• The reappointment of Teeny Allison to the Airport Authority District 6 seat for a two-year term ending on Jan. 31, 2025
• Purchase of a full-size van to serve as the coroner’s vehicle for a total of $48,794, which resulted in an $8,794 deficit to be funded by the general fund contingency funds.
• Surplus of a 2007 Ford Escape from the planning department.
• Approval of a contract amendment with KCI for on-demand planning services.
• A budget amendment for Fire Station #3 construction contract.
• Initiation of the abandonment procedures for the right-of-way of an unnamed road requested by the owner, The Carter-Jones Lumber Company.
• Authorization of the Barrow County Water Authority to move forward with issuing bond financing for water and sewer infrastructure improvements.
• Establishment of a new large volume water user rate and adoption of a revised rate schedule.
• Refund the $500 sewer capacity application fee at a total of $22,000 and adopt the revised rate schedule.
• Purchase of an easement from Regine Anefils for the Auburn Area Sanitary Sewer Expansion Project for $1,620 and execution of the agreement.
• Purchase of one Spin Doctor valve exerciser from Carter’s Equipment and Specialty Products, LLC.
• Surplus of a 1980 homemade utility trailer from the parks and recreation department.
• Auction of a confiscated 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer on behalf of the District Attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.