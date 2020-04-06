Dear Reader:
We are living in an extraordinary time. Who could have imagined just a few weeks ago that the nation — indeed the world — would essentially grind to a halt in the face of a virus pandemic?
Everyone in our community is having to make sacrifices in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. By limiting public interactions, the hope is to slow the spread enough so that our hospitals can deal with the flood of patients.
But there is a severe economic pain involved. Unemployment has shot way up and could rival Depression Era levels before the pandemic is over. Many businesses are closed and economic activity is barely a blip of what is "normal."
That affects everyone, including Mainstreet Newspapers. Most newspapers depend on advertising for their main source of revenue, but with many businesses closed, that advertising has declined.
Our newspapers took action starting in mid-March to deal with what we saw as a major crisis. We have cut the number of pages in our papers to conserve newsprint and to cut costs. We have scaled back the number of places we deliver store copies of our newspapers to save distribution expenses. And unfortunately, we have had to do as many other businesses have done and enact layoffs in all our departments to reflect the lower revenue reality.
Still, there is perhaps no more important time for a local newspaper to be in your home. We are often the only source of reliable, local news.
To that end, our editors are working hard every day to keep you informed about the impact the virus is having in the towns and communities where you live.
We are doing daily updates on our various websites and we have taken down the paywall so that everyone can read this news for free and we have re-tasked some reporters from their usual duties to help cover the COVID-19 story.
So while the newspaper you hold is thinner than in "normal" times, it continues to have important news you need to know from your community.
We expect this to be the case for the next few weeks. Hopefully, the virus will peak soon and additional medical testing will allow us all to return to some semblance of a normal life.
Until then, we will remain focused on covering this major story town by town, community by community in the four counties served by our newspapers.
Stay strong. Stay safe. Stay informed.
Sincerely,
Scott Buffington & Mike Buffington
Co-Publishers
Mainstreet Newspapers, Inc.
•The Jackson Herald
•The Braselton News
•The Barrow News-Journal
•The Madison County Journal
•The Banks County News
