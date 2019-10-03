The five MainStreet Newspapers publications — The Madison County Journal, The Jackson Herald, The Braselton News, The Barrow News-Journal and The Banks County News — are printed and delivered once a week.
•About delivery: The newspapers are delivered to the post office and, from there, to subscribers’ post office boxes or home mailboxes. The newspapers do not have “paper boxes” at people’s homes and are not delivered by carriers. However, the papers are delivered to newspaper vending machines in various locations across Madison, Jackson, Barrow and Banks counties.
•About subscriptions: Subscribers are sent a renewal notice before their subscription runs out. A quick way to check to see when a subscription ends is to look for the expiration date on the mailing label.
For more information on the above items, or for other details about the newspapers, call The Madison County Journal at 800-795-2581; The Jackson Herald at 706-367-5233; The Braselton News at 706-367-5233; The Banks County News at 706-612-5327; or The Barrow News-Journal at 770-867-6397.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.