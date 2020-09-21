Absentee voting by mail for the Nov. 3 general election began Sept. 15, as election offices around Georgia began mailing out requested ballots.
The period for absentee voting by mail runs through Oct. 30. Absentee ballot applications may be submitted in person or by mail to the Barrow County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office at 233 East Broad St., Winder, Ga. 30680, by fax to 770-307-1054, or by emailing evote@barrowga.org.
In-person advance voting will run from Oct. 12-30, during business hours Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.
The voter registration deadline is Oct. 5, and you can check your registration status and/or register with a valid Georgia driver’s license or state-issued ID at registertovote.sos.ga.gov.
For more information, contact the elections office at 770-307-3110. You can also go to https://georgia.gov/vote-absentee-ballot.
