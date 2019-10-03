Reflective address signs are available for sale at the Madison County 9-1-1 office.
The signs help law enforcement, fire, rescue and EMS officials find homes during emergencies.
The signs are $20 and posts are $3. Call the 9-1-1 office at 706-795-0893 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.