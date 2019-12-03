PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tybee Denton, Sr.

Banks Co.

Pitcher

Denton had as dominating a season as any player anywhere. She was unhittable in the circle with a 0.47 ERA and a staggering 412 strikeouts, allowing just 13 earned runs and 45 hits in 195 innings pitched. At the plate, Denton was a force, hitting .460 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs in 104 at-bats. The senior finished with a .837 slugging percentage. Denton’s efforts helped lead Banks County to the Class AA state championship and a 32-3 record. She was the Region 8-AA Player of the Year.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kelby Cronic, Banks Co.

In his first year with the Leopards, Cronic guided Banks County to its first-ever state softball title. The season included a Region 8-AAA championship and a 32-3 record.

•••

(Selections based off coaches' nominations)

Emily Hodnett, Jr.

Apalachee

Pitcher

17-8 W-L, 1.61 ERA, 150 strikeouts, 134 innings pitched / .423 avg., 3 home runs, 26 RBIs, 44 hits, 12 doubles, 2 triples

Madyson Coe, Sr.

Apalachee

Catcher

.446 avg., 1 home run, 21 RBIs, 41 hits, 9 doubles, 5 triples

Jill Martinet, Sr.

Banks Co.

Third base

.480 avg., 9 home runs, 46 RBIs, 49 hits, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 34 runs / Region 8-AA Offensive Player of the Year

Madi Cronic, Jr.

Banks Co.

Shortstop

.459 avg., 2 home runs, 14 RBIs, 45 hits, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 23 runs

Kylee Brooks, Fr.

Banks Co.

Second base

.457 avg., 21 RBIs, 43 hits, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 24 runs

Brookley Lewis, Sr.

Banks Co.

Catcher

.368 avg., 7 home runs, 31 RBIs, 42 hits, 10 doubles

Jacy Ayers, Fr.

Banks Co.

First base

.438 avg., 1 home run, 16 RBIs, 42 hits, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 35 runs

Jewels Ayers, Sr.

Banks Co.

Outfield

.300 avg., 8 RBIs, 27 hits, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 21 runs

Kya Santiago, Sr.

Banks Co.

Outfield

.253 avg., 2 home runs, 19 RBIs, 20 hits, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 16 stolen bases, 33 runs

Taylor Ann Buckner, Sr.

Bethlehem Christian

Centerfield

.487, 10 RBIs, .556 on-base percentage

Lindzie Owen, Jr.

Bethlehem Christian

Catcher

.465 avg., 3 home runs, 11 RBIs, .489 on-base percentage

Clancy Bourbeau, Jr.

Bethlehem Christian

Pitcher

.405 avg., 12 RBIs, .436 on-base percentage / 3.98 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 51 innings pitched

Jadyn Goddard, So.

Bethlehem Christian

Leftfield

.405 avg., 436 on-base percentage

Carson Hobbs, So.

Commerce

First base / pitcher

.494 avg., 5 home runs, 33 RBIs, 40 hits, 9 doubles, 26 runs / 6-6 W-L, 1.58 ERA, 57 strikeouts / Region 8-A Player of the Year

Maggie Mullis, Jr.

Commerce

Catcher / third base / shortstop

.341 avg., 1 home run, 9 RBIs, 31 hits, 5 doubles

Rachel Morgan, Jr.

Commerce

Pitcher / Infield / Outfield

8-1 W-L, 2.65 ERA, 57 strikeouts / .389 avg., 6 home runs, 29 RBIs, 37 hits, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 43 runs

Gabbie Deaton, Jr.

Commerce

Infield / Outfield

.403 avg., 7 RBIs, 27 hits, 1 double, 1 triple

Kylee Taylor, So.

Commerce

Third base / catcher

.400 avg., 15 RBIs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 29 runs

Isabel Harrison, So.

East Jackson

Outfield / shortstop / pitcher

.427 avg., 35 hits, 16 stolen bases, .478 on-base percentage, 1.027 on-base plus slugging percentage

Sara Beth Allen, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Pitcher

13-7 W-L, 3.03 ERA, 146 strikeouts, 126.2 innings pitched / .366 avg., 7 home runs, 25 RBIs, 26 hits, 6 doubles, 1 triple / Region 8-AAA Pitcher of the Year, Georgia Tech commit

Abigail Allen, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Outfielder

.467 avg., 20 RBIs, 42 hits, 4 doubles, 22 runs

Whitney Hulsey, So.

Jackson Co.

Catcher

.383 avg., 22 RBIs, 31 hits, 7 doubles

Madison Miller, Jr.

Jackson Co.

Outfielder

.460 avg., 9 RBIs, 40 hits, 27 runs, 19 stolen bases

Peri Foster, So.

Jackson Co.

Outfielder

.309 avg., 2 home runs, 19 RBIs, 25 hits, 5 doubles, 1 triple

Hailey Harpis, Fr.

Jackson Co.

First base

.271 avg., 1 home run, 12 RBIs, 19 hits, 6 doubles, 16 runs

Ravyn Saxon, So.

Jefferson

Pitcher

13-6 W-L, 2.21 ERA, 98 strikeouts, 139.2 innings pitched

Livi Blackstock, Jr.

Jefferson

Shortstop

.356 avg., 14 RBIs, 36 hits, 1 double, 36 runs, 16 stolen bases

Caroline Brownlee, Sr.

Jefferson

Outfield

.348 avg., 29 RBIs, 32 hits, 15 doubles, 2 triples, 21 runs

Amber Tullis, Sr.

Jefferson

Third base

.296 avg., 25 RBIs, 29 hits, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 23 runs

Abby Beatty, Jr.

Jefferson

Outfield

.304 avg., 1 home run, 13 RBIs, 9 doubles, 31 runs

MacKenzie Turner, Jr.

Jefferson

Catcher

.284 avg., 3 home runs, 14 RBIs, 21 hits, 7 doubles, 1 triple

Ella Chancy, Jr.

Madison County

Third base

.391 avg., 7 home runs, 48 RBIs, 43 hits, 7 doubles, 28 runs / Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year

Emma Strickland, Jr.

Madison Co.

Pitcher

17-7 W-L, 1.33 ERA, 160 strikeouts, 137.1 innings pitched / .351 avg., 1 home run, 24 RBIs, 33 hits, 7 doubles, 2 triples / Region 8-AAAA Pitcher of the Year

Kennedy Dixon, Sr.

Madison Co.

First base

.341 avg., 7 home runs, 25 RBIs, 31 hits, four doubles, 21 runs

Laken Minish, Sr.

Madison Co.

Centerfield

.424 avg., 15 RBIs, 50 hits, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 38 runs, 30 stolen bases

Skylar Minish, So.

Madison Co.

Shortstop

.362 avg., 2 home runs, 16 RBIs, 34 hits, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 19 runs

Gracie Nix, Jr.

Madison Co.

Catcher

.990 fielding percentage, committed just two errors all season

Lily Crane, Jr.

Madison Co.

Pitcher

.418 avg., 2 home runs, 20 RBIs, 38 hits, 5 doubles / 5-4 W-L, 3.14 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 55.2 innings pitched

Rylee Ernst, So.

Madison Co.

Leftfield

.340 avg., 5 RBIs, 16 hits, 27 runs, 18 stolen bases

Claire Strickland, So.

Madison Co.

Utility

.392 avg., 11 RBIs, 20 hits, 5 doubles

Lexi Jordan, Jr.

Madison Co.

Second base

.312 avg., 16 RBIs, 30 hits, 4 doubles, 14 runs

Rebekah Freeman, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

First base

.481 avg., 5 home runs, 30 RBIs, 38 hits, 7 doubles, 21 runs / Region 8-AAAAAA Player of the Year finalist, GADC all-state selection

Kendal Miller, So.

Winder-Barrow

Utility

.387 avg., 1 home run, 13 RBIs, 29 hits, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 15 runs

Carlee Schotter, Jr.

Winder-Barrow,

Designated hitter

.456 avg., 14 RBIs, 26 hits, 6 doubles, 10 runs

Rachel Harwell, Jr.

Winder-Barrow

Catcher

.361 avg., 7 RBIs, 26 hits, 9 doubles, 10 runs

Dayton Power, Fr.

Winder-Barrow

Outfield

.364 avg., 28 hits, 1 double, 15 runs

