PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tybee Denton, Sr.
Banks Co.
Pitcher
Denton had as dominating a season as any player anywhere. She was unhittable in the circle with a 0.47 ERA and a staggering 412 strikeouts, allowing just 13 earned runs and 45 hits in 195 innings pitched. At the plate, Denton was a force, hitting .460 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs in 104 at-bats. The senior finished with a .837 slugging percentage. Denton’s efforts helped lead Banks County to the Class AA state championship and a 32-3 record. She was the Region 8-AA Player of the Year.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kelby Cronic, Banks Co.
In his first year with the Leopards, Cronic guided Banks County to its first-ever state softball title. The season included a Region 8-AAA championship and a 32-3 record.
•••
(Selections based off coaches' nominations)
Emily Hodnett, Jr.
Apalachee
Pitcher
17-8 W-L, 1.61 ERA, 150 strikeouts, 134 innings pitched / .423 avg., 3 home runs, 26 RBIs, 44 hits, 12 doubles, 2 triples
Madyson Coe, Sr.
Apalachee
Catcher
.446 avg., 1 home run, 21 RBIs, 41 hits, 9 doubles, 5 triples
Jill Martinet, Sr.
Banks Co.
Third base
.480 avg., 9 home runs, 46 RBIs, 49 hits, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 34 runs / Region 8-AA Offensive Player of the Year
Madi Cronic, Jr.
Banks Co.
Shortstop
.459 avg., 2 home runs, 14 RBIs, 45 hits, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 23 runs
Kylee Brooks, Fr.
Banks Co.
Second base
.457 avg., 21 RBIs, 43 hits, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 24 runs
Brookley Lewis, Sr.
Banks Co.
Catcher
.368 avg., 7 home runs, 31 RBIs, 42 hits, 10 doubles
Jacy Ayers, Fr.
Banks Co.
First base
.438 avg., 1 home run, 16 RBIs, 42 hits, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 35 runs
Jewels Ayers, Sr.
Banks Co.
Outfield
.300 avg., 8 RBIs, 27 hits, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 21 runs
Kya Santiago, Sr.
Banks Co.
Outfield
.253 avg., 2 home runs, 19 RBIs, 20 hits, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 16 stolen bases, 33 runs
Taylor Ann Buckner, Sr.
Bethlehem Christian
Centerfield
.487, 10 RBIs, .556 on-base percentage
Lindzie Owen, Jr.
Bethlehem Christian
Catcher
.465 avg., 3 home runs, 11 RBIs, .489 on-base percentage
Clancy Bourbeau, Jr.
Bethlehem Christian
Pitcher
.405 avg., 12 RBIs, .436 on-base percentage / 3.98 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 51 innings pitched
Jadyn Goddard, So.
Bethlehem Christian
Leftfield
.405 avg., 436 on-base percentage
Carson Hobbs, So.
Commerce
First base / pitcher
.494 avg., 5 home runs, 33 RBIs, 40 hits, 9 doubles, 26 runs / 6-6 W-L, 1.58 ERA, 57 strikeouts / Region 8-A Player of the Year
Maggie Mullis, Jr.
Commerce
Catcher / third base / shortstop
.341 avg., 1 home run, 9 RBIs, 31 hits, 5 doubles
Rachel Morgan, Jr.
Commerce
Pitcher / Infield / Outfield
8-1 W-L, 2.65 ERA, 57 strikeouts / .389 avg., 6 home runs, 29 RBIs, 37 hits, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 43 runs
Gabbie Deaton, Jr.
Commerce
Infield / Outfield
.403 avg., 7 RBIs, 27 hits, 1 double, 1 triple
Kylee Taylor, So.
Commerce
Third base / catcher
.400 avg., 15 RBIs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 29 runs
Isabel Harrison, So.
East Jackson
Outfield / shortstop / pitcher
.427 avg., 35 hits, 16 stolen bases, .478 on-base percentage, 1.027 on-base plus slugging percentage
Sara Beth Allen, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Pitcher
13-7 W-L, 3.03 ERA, 146 strikeouts, 126.2 innings pitched / .366 avg., 7 home runs, 25 RBIs, 26 hits, 6 doubles, 1 triple / Region 8-AAA Pitcher of the Year, Georgia Tech commit
Abigail Allen, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Outfielder
.467 avg., 20 RBIs, 42 hits, 4 doubles, 22 runs
Whitney Hulsey, So.
Jackson Co.
Catcher
.383 avg., 22 RBIs, 31 hits, 7 doubles
Madison Miller, Jr.
Jackson Co.
Outfielder
.460 avg., 9 RBIs, 40 hits, 27 runs, 19 stolen bases
Peri Foster, So.
Jackson Co.
Outfielder
.309 avg., 2 home runs, 19 RBIs, 25 hits, 5 doubles, 1 triple
Hailey Harpis, Fr.
Jackson Co.
First base
.271 avg., 1 home run, 12 RBIs, 19 hits, 6 doubles, 16 runs
Ravyn Saxon, So.
Jefferson
Pitcher
13-6 W-L, 2.21 ERA, 98 strikeouts, 139.2 innings pitched
Livi Blackstock, Jr.
Jefferson
Shortstop
.356 avg., 14 RBIs, 36 hits, 1 double, 36 runs, 16 stolen bases
Caroline Brownlee, Sr.
Jefferson
Outfield
.348 avg., 29 RBIs, 32 hits, 15 doubles, 2 triples, 21 runs
Amber Tullis, Sr.
Jefferson
Third base
.296 avg., 25 RBIs, 29 hits, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 23 runs
Abby Beatty, Jr.
Jefferson
Outfield
.304 avg., 1 home run, 13 RBIs, 9 doubles, 31 runs
MacKenzie Turner, Jr.
Jefferson
Catcher
.284 avg., 3 home runs, 14 RBIs, 21 hits, 7 doubles, 1 triple
Ella Chancy, Jr.
Madison County
Third base
.391 avg., 7 home runs, 48 RBIs, 43 hits, 7 doubles, 28 runs / Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year
Emma Strickland, Jr.
Madison Co.
Pitcher
17-7 W-L, 1.33 ERA, 160 strikeouts, 137.1 innings pitched / .351 avg., 1 home run, 24 RBIs, 33 hits, 7 doubles, 2 triples / Region 8-AAAA Pitcher of the Year
Kennedy Dixon, Sr.
Madison Co.
First base
.341 avg., 7 home runs, 25 RBIs, 31 hits, four doubles, 21 runs
Laken Minish, Sr.
Madison Co.
Centerfield
.424 avg., 15 RBIs, 50 hits, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 38 runs, 30 stolen bases
Skylar Minish, So.
Madison Co.
Shortstop
.362 avg., 2 home runs, 16 RBIs, 34 hits, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 19 runs
Gracie Nix, Jr.
Madison Co.
Catcher
.990 fielding percentage, committed just two errors all season
Lily Crane, Jr.
Madison Co.
Pitcher
.418 avg., 2 home runs, 20 RBIs, 38 hits, 5 doubles / 5-4 W-L, 3.14 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 55.2 innings pitched
Rylee Ernst, So.
Madison Co.
Leftfield
.340 avg., 5 RBIs, 16 hits, 27 runs, 18 stolen bases
Claire Strickland, So.
Madison Co.
Utility
.392 avg., 11 RBIs, 20 hits, 5 doubles
Lexi Jordan, Jr.
Madison Co.
Second base
.312 avg., 16 RBIs, 30 hits, 4 doubles, 14 runs
Rebekah Freeman, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
First base
.481 avg., 5 home runs, 30 RBIs, 38 hits, 7 doubles, 21 runs / Region 8-AAAAAA Player of the Year finalist, GADC all-state selection
Kendal Miller, So.
Winder-Barrow
Utility
.387 avg., 1 home run, 13 RBIs, 29 hits, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 15 runs
Carlee Schotter, Jr.
Winder-Barrow,
Designated hitter
.456 avg., 14 RBIs, 26 hits, 6 doubles, 10 runs
Rachel Harwell, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
Catcher
.361 avg., 7 RBIs, 26 hits, 9 doubles, 10 runs
Dayton Power, Fr.
Winder-Barrow
Outfield
.364 avg., 28 hits, 1 double, 15 runs
