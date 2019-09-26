In a 2-1 split vote on Sept. 10, the Alto Town Council approved ratifying the resolution re-opening qualifying for the 2019 General Election Post 2 Council Seat.
At the advice of city attorney David Syfan, qualifying was re-opened on Monday, Aug 26, and Tuesday, Aug. 27, since no one qualified for the position during regular qualifying held Aug. 19 through Aug 23.
Council member PJ Huggins voted against ratifying the resolution.
During the re-opened qualifying period James M. Turner, husband of Alto Mayor Audrey Turner, qualified to run for the Post 2 council seat. No one else qualified for the seat that has been vacant since the resignation of John Closs.
In other business, the council unanimously approved moving forward with the next step in the application process for a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan and grant, with funding to be used to purchase three fully-equipped police patrol vehicles.
The grant amount is $37,900 and the loan amount is $70,400, at a total project cost of $108,300. The loan will be at 3.5-percent interest for five years with yearly payments of $15,500.
The council also, approved a proclamation proclaiming September at Childhood Cancer & DIPGs Awareness Month.
Mayor turned told everyone a library box at the town park had been installed by Cameron Mote. Mote, a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 5, Clarkesville, complete the box as his Eagle Scout project.
Police chief Josh Ivey presented the August police department report, showing: total officer activity calls at 215; 42 traffic stops; two safety checks; 48 citations issues; 11 arrests made; and 40,290 GCIC histories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.