Pest Control Technology Magazine has named family owned and locally operated pest management company, American Pest Control, as number 53 in the industry’s top 100 largest firms. The recognition is awarded to organizations within the industry each year.
American Pest Control has long been involved in the industry by participating in continuing education conferences hosted by the National Pest Management Association and Georgia Pest Control Association, as well as staying up to date with the latest technology through regular review of industry publications.
The family owned and operated business is proud to have reached this achievement while remaining a company firmly committed to a people-first model.
“It is a great honor to have achieved this milestone without compromising any of the core values my father built this company on almost half a century ago. Honesty, integrity, and just plain good service with a focus on family and community will enable our continued growth”, said Laurie Higginbotham, current president and CEO.
Oconee County native, Gene Higginbotham, founded American Pest Control in November 1971 after many years in the pest control industry.
