COMMERCE - Annette Richey, 105, Commerce, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at home.
A native of Jackson County, Mrs. Richey was a daughter of the late T. Homer and Elizabeth Benton.
Mrs. Richey was a homemaker and a longtime member of Cabin Creek Baptist Church where she taught the children’s Sunday School class for many years. She enjoyed working outdoors tending to her many flowers.
Mrs. Richey was preceded in death by her husband, R. Victor Richey Jr.; four sisters, Gladys Standridge, Hortense Benton, Zelma Williams and Allene Harris; and one granddaughter, Wendy Reynolds Timler.
Mrs. Richey is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Sidney and Xylda Richey, Columbia, Tenn., and Tom Richey, Douglasville; daughters and sons-in-law, Janice Perdue, Commerce, Diane and Marlie Turner, Powder Springs, Helen and David Reynolds, Commerce, and Pam and Bob Smith, Braselton; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Per the request of the family, a private burial will take place at Cabin Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Commerce.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Little-Ward Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Cabin Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Warren Fowler, P.O. Box 117, Commerce, Ga. 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
