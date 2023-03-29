Residents of Twin Lakes-Cresswind in Hoschton could know within a month if they’ll have a traffic light on Hwy. 53 in front of their subdivision.
According to Hoschton city officials, Kolter Homes — developer of the adjoining neighborhoods — has applied to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) for a traffic light at Hwy. 53 and Twin Lakes Blvd.
Though traffic study numbers reportedly fell just shy of DOT thresholds, the DOT advised the developer to move forth with its application due to the anticipated growth of Twin Lakes-Cresswind and an adjacent Publix projected to open in summer 2024. Twin Lakes-Cresswind will grow to 2,600 homes once its build-out is complete.
City officials said Kolter submitted the application last week and will be notified by the DOT of approval or denial toward the end of April. If approved, a contract must be arranged. Once a contract is in place, the DOT estimates a six-month construction period for the traffic signal.
Kolter is footing the cost of the signal, according to city officials.
Hoschton residents have frequently asked about a traffic light at Hwy. 53 and Peachtree Rd., but the location at Twin Lakes Blvd. takes precedence with the DOT.
“They do it based on the need,” Hoschton City Manager Kidd-Harrison said recently. “So the first need, obviously, is right there because that’s where the Publix is going to be … then they’ll start looking to see if Peachtree needs a red light.”
