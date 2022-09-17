The Wildcats struggled right out of the gate against the Red Elephants, finishing with a 48-0 deficit at the half, after allowing the No. 6-ranked Gainesville team 34 points in the second quarter alone.
Turnovers sealed the coffin for Apalachee, as Gainesville forced four takeaways in the first half. Junior quarterback Howard Holloway struggled throughout the game as he constantly seemed under duress, resulting in three total interceptions, including a pick-six late in the second quarter.
This Apalachee team relies heavily on its run game to energize its offense, but Gainesville’s defense allowed virtually no yards the entire game.
Junior running back Prince Tate – the heart of the Wildcats’ rushing attack – often appeared frustrated on the sideline. Coaches calmed him down and told him, “you have to fight and find a way.”
Yet, he was ultimately unable, as the opposing defense closed all potential holes for a huge play.
“That had a lot of impact on the result of the game,” head coach Tony Lotti said after the loss.
At the end of the first half, there was a deafening silence on the sideline, as was the case often in the game. The only exceptions of this came from the occasional fit of frustration from players or a player hoping to light a fire under his teammates.
“The big thing was, I told them, ‘we’re not going to quit,’” Lotti said, "That’s the one thing I won’t tolerate."
Lotti continued, "I told them the sun is going to come out tomorrow, so, for now, I’m going to learn about what kind of toughness those guys possess.”
Similar to other losses this season, the Wildcats continue to struggle with tackling. For example, when the Red Elephants ran for a huge gain into the red zone, a missed tackle gave up the touchdown a couple plays later.
There were also further miscommunications on the second level, including a particularly unfortunate one that happened midway through the second quarter. On Gainesville’s next drive, the outside linebacker on the play missed his assignment, giving up the touchdown after only a couple plays.
“We work at that every day. We always have,” Lotti said when asked about his team’s struggles getting tackles.
“This is still a game of blocking and tackling," he said, "We were getting in the bad habit of reaching and grabbing, trying to tackle high."
"The bottom line is the weight room is very important so you can compete at a high level. It’s a process. We just have to continue to battle through and work our way through it.”
Lotti expected the game to be highly contested, but he believes in the team's capability and will continue building with his troops.
“[Gainesville’s team] has managed to round themselves up and put together a pretty good football team,” Lotti said. “So, we just got to get in there, and we got to keep biting them.”
“I need to coach up my kids, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do – invest in the kids in Barrow County as long as I’m still breathing and I’m still here.”
“So, we got to get better for next week. Our season’s far from over. We made a run at this point last year, so that’s what I’m going to talk to the kids about this week.”
Apalachee seeks to finally notch one in the win column as the Wildcats finish their homestead next Friday, Sept. 23, as the Jackson County Panthers come to town, likely seeking to turn its season around as well.
