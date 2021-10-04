For a third straight game Friday, Oct. 1, Apalachee went down to the wire with a GHSA Region 8-AAAAA opponent. But unlike the previous week, when the Wildcats rallied in the second-half upset win over Eastside, they found themselves on the wrong end of a heartbreaker against Greenbrier.
Wilson Donnelly kicked a 35-yard field goal with under a minute to play to give Greenbrier a 23-21 lead, and the Wolfpack blocked Apalachee kicker Brody Ham’s 48-yard attempt at the end to hold on for the victory in Evans.
Greenbrier improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in region play, while the Wildcats dropped to 1-5 and 1-2.
“We had it, and I just hate that it slipped away from us there late,” said Apalachee coach Tony Lotti, whose team had a costly fourth-quarter fumble that set up Greenbrier’s game-winning possession. A defensive penalty against the Wildcats and a long completion from Brooks Pangle to Malik Everett set up Donnelly’s winning kick with 50 seconds to go.
“Our kids played hard, and I felt like we ran the ball well all night,” said Lotti, whose Wildcats tallied 382 rushing yards on the night. “We feel like we’ve made a lot of strides these last three games, and even though we only won one, we feel like we could easily be 3-0. Our kids see that they can play with anybody in this region, but now we’ve got to go beat people.”
In a back-and-forth game Friday, Greenbrier struck first on Everett’s 44-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Leverett, the talented multi-faceted junior who Lotti had pinpointed earlier in the week as the best all-around player in the region, answered Apalachee quarterback Isaiah Skinner’s game-tying 1-yard touchdown run with a 93-yard kickoff return for a score.
The Wildcats knotted things back up on a 6-yard touchdown run by Colby Sikes, and Sikes would score again from 9 yards out to give Apalachee a 21-14 lead at the half.
The Wolfpack cut the deficit to 21-20 in the third quarter on Jackson Clayton’s 26-yard touchdown run before a missed PAT try kept it a one-point contest.
The Wildcats are off this week and will return to region action Oct. 15 when they host Johnson-Gainesville (0-5, 0-3) for homecoming. The Knights host Jackson County this week.
“We’re still in the thick of this thing,” said Lotti, whose Wildcats are one of three region teams entering this week at 1-2, behind a trio of 2-1 teams and the lone unbeaten team in region play, Clarke Central. “The region is really crazy this year, and it’s going to be important for us the next several games to play well and execute. We’re still sitting in a good spot, but we’ve got to win this next game. And that’s where all our focus is.”
