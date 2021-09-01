The Banks County Board of Commissioners is taking applications for residents interested in serving on the planning commission or the zoning appeals board.
Those who feel they may be qualified and are willing to serve on either of these boards are asked to call 706-677-6800 to request an application and a description of the position. More information can also be found at http://co.banks.ga.us/volunteer.html, where you can also download the application.
Returned applications should be returned to the commissioners’ office, located at 150 Hudson Ridge, Suite 1, Homer, Ga., by noon on Friday, October 8. The completed application can also be email to jgailey@co.banks.ga.us.
