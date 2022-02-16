Students interested in Culinary Arts or Hospitality and Events Planning are getting a look at those careers while also getting an elective credit through a new course offered at Jackson Foothills.
An Apron Ceremony was held for those students this week with superintendent Dr. Sherrie Gibney Sherman presenting each student with a blue Foothills apron and offering them words of encouragement.
“You are so smart to make the choice to take this course,” Dr. Gibney-Sherman said. “You have just opened the door to opportunities that weren’t there one month ago. Once you finish, you will know several things. You will have some cooking skills and other things that you can take with you for the rest of your life that no one can take away from you that is in your head and in your heart. You know how to prepare food that is pleasing to other people and that is something that you can take with you forever. You are smart enough to take advantage of this opportunity.”
Dr. Gibney-Sherman added, “We are so proud of you. I can’t wait to come back for your graduation and shake your hand as you go across that stage. We love to give our diplomas. We have awarded over 1,700 diplomas since we started. Not everyone does what you do though — choosing one of these career pathways to study.”
Dr. Debra Morris and Joan Stevens are the instructors for the Culinary Arts I Course.
Andy Gentry was a guest instructor at the class held prior to the Apron Ceremony and offered instruction on knife skills.
“I love instructing students interested in going into this as a career,” Chef Andy said. “It is a rewarding career once you get into it. It’s not easy but it is very rewarding.”
The students sliced fruit, vegetables, meat, cheese and bread for charcuterie boards and trays served to guests at the Apron Ceremony program. Prior to the presentation of the aprons, the guests observed the students in the classroom kitchen lab.
Students in the class are: Navy Hanna, Isabel Hanna, Maddy Womble, Morgan Waters, Jasmine Warner, Alexis Bragg, Abbey Bragg, Nathan Huska and Martha McGlone.
Jackson Foothills is located in the Empower College and Career Center in Jefferson. It serves students from throughout Jackson County.
