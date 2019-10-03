The office of the Insurance and fire commissioner reminds Georgians that the state has a toll-free arson hotline, 1-800-282-5804, sponsored by the office and the Georgia Arson Control Program.
Callers to the hotline will be eligible for rewards of up to $10,000 if they provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist. Callers and reward recipients may choose to remain anonymous.
"We want to remind Georgians of this incentive to report any information they may have about a suspicious fire," said officials. "In many cases, investigators rely on evidence provided by witnesses to convict an arsonist."
