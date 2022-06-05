The Art-tiques Vintage Market will return to Downtown Braselton June 24-26 at 4852 Hwy. 53.
The three-day market will run from noon to 7 p.m. on June 24, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 26.
The market will host more than 125 vendors, including home decor, vintage, farmhouse, primitives, rustics, pottery, local artwork, boutique and repurposed creations.
The event will include shopping, food trucks, live music, plus free admission and parking.
This market is owned and operated by Donna Cannella, owner of Countryside Antiques. For more information, contact Cannella at 706-824-7204 or visit www.vintagemarkets.net.
