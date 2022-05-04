Brett Sharp is a varsity wrestler at Apalachee High School who placed second in Region 8-AAAAA while holding a 3.9 GPA.
Sharp has been interested in wrestling since eighth grade and has since used the sport to help himself grow both mentally and physically.
"In mixed martial arts and wrestling there's really nowhere to hide," Sharp said. "It shows who you really are. You can't hide behind your teammates."
"I think that's beautiful how you can just be who you are," he said.
Head coach Randy Hill said he knew Sharp was a dedicated athlete.
"You have to be the anvil, before your the hammer," said Hill.
"A lot of kids come in thinking that they're tough, that they can take on anyone," Hill said. "I knew Brett was dedicated from the beginning."
"He had a lot of work to do on his balance, other things," he said. "But he was determined. He worked at it."
"You don't see that a lot in kids now," Hill said.
Sharp says he has a great relationship with Hill as a coach and mentor.
"He's a character," Sharp says. "Once you really learn to know him, he's very funny."
"He's a great coach. At first it may seem like he's making you do a lot of extra things for no reason, but there's really a plan behind it."
"He's kind of a father figure," Sharp said. "He definitely has inspired me to achieve a lot."
"He really just pushes me when I don't want to keep going."
Sharp grew up in Winder with his mom and older brother. He said he loves his community and said it has shaped who he is.
He played football most of his life and recently started practicing martial arts.
Sharp loves history and wants to study law. He is thinking about a future as an attorney.
Sharp emphasizes the need for consistency when it comes to achieving your goals.
"You won't always see improvement and sometimes it will seem horrible," he said. "...But if you just keep going, eventually you'll become the hammer."
