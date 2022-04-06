Ian Bramlett has been playing golf with Apalachee High School for four years and qualified as an individual for the Region 8-AAAAA state championship tournament with a score of an 80.
This is the first time in five years a student from Apalachee will go to state.
Bramlett has been playing golf since the age of 12 after he decided he enjoyed it better than baseball. His father, Ben Bramlett, is a golfer and instantly paired him with a coach. Mr. Bramlett insisted he was to be coached for one year before being competitive to be sure this was of real interest to his son. After that time there was no turning back. He was hooked.
Bramlett's parents express that raising him was easy.
"He has always understood direction well," Mr. Bramlett says. "Which I think, is one of the reasons why he does well in golf."
"The other thing early on was, he had no problem as a kid playing by himself," he said. "Looking back now you can kind of go okay, he always did his own thing. He didn't need a group."
When Bramlett started Apalachee he was fortunate to have a teacher, Bill Batson, who was a long time friend of the family.
"The funnest part of having him in class, it was never a boring day because he wanted more detail, you know, 'Why did this happen?'," said Batson. "When we do review games for a test he would win 90% of the time, and that translated over to his test. He was a very high achieving student."
Bramlett struggled with confidence when he first started playing golf.
"I never trusted myself on the course," he said. "Just didn't think I could do it. I was tough on myself."
His head coach James Adams could see his potential immediately.
"I remember, as an eighth grader we played Winder-Barrow and he had the lowest score that day," Said Adams. "It wasn't even close. He's on a different level than people around here."
He states the Bramlett has a drive and determination to push himself further than most students.
"It's different watching him out there compared to other people," Adams said. "Especially in practice. He takes it seriously."
The state tournament he will be competing in will be held at Okefenokee Country Club on May 16 and 17.
"We're just really excited that he's representing our school and our program on the state level," said Adams. "It's extremely well earned."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.