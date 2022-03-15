Michael Fletcher is a sophomore cross-country runner at Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy who recently broke his record at the Best of Barrow meet, coming in at 18:04.
Last year, at the 2021 Georgia High School Association region championships he finished third with a time of 18:30.64, which secured him a spot in the state championships, where he came in ninth with a time of 19:11.02.
Fletcher grew up in Barrow with his mom, dad and sister. Despite changing schools a few times before landing at BASA, he has always managed to keep his grades up.
“He needed structure,” said his mother Nicole Fletcher. “He's very energetic so he can pay attention to anybody and do three other things at the same time."
Teachers didn't always receive that well, said his mom, especially in some of the stricter Christian schools. "They expected him to sit, and he didn't have that ability yet.”
“Now he’s in honor classes and AP classes,” she said.
He started running in fifth grade when his coach noticed he had a little more energy than other kids his age.
“He found a passion,” said Mrs. Fletcher. There was a time in fifth grade Michael finished his ‘top runners’ race and then went to his coach and asked to run with the secondary race too. "I think we found Michael's sport," she said his coach told her.
As a child, Fletcher was always kind and caring. His mother worried about how he loved sports but never wanted to be competitive.
“That was always a worrisome thing to me,” said Mrs. Fletcher. “You’ve got to be some kind of competitive in sports. He would run with other people to encourage them and then he'd say, ‘I’m not worried about my time, mom'."
"Or when he’s playing soccer he would have the ball and somebody would fall down, he would stop and pick that other person up,” She said.
Fletcher cares about people so much the reason they chose BASA was for its medical field program.
“I want to be a family medicine doctor,” said Fletcher. “I either want to have my own practice or be working as a doctor somewhere.”
His plans include eventually putting his private practice on pause so he can work as a missionary doctor.
“I always tell him it doesn't matter what you do as long as you enjoy it and it has purpose,” said Mrs. Fletcher.
Fletcher believes that running and staying in shape will increase his abilities to help people in his practice, but he wouldn’t mind a future in cross country as well.
“If you're in shape you're better able to help others stay fit,” he said. “But if I had a chance, I definitely would do it professionally because it's a passion of mine."
"Just being able to do that for life would be amazing,” he said.
His coaches say he’s too young at the moment to be scouted but they have no doubt of his abilities to gain a scholarship to run on a collegiate team.
“Michael takes this sport very seriously and he’s been rewarded based on his effort,” said coach Corey Roper.
“I'm really proud of the effort that he put in at state, at region, and just overall every day in practice. You can tell that this is something that he values and he wants to do well in, and he puts in the work in order to get where he wants to go.”
“I would say Michael's biggest achievements really break down to two things,” said coach Rob Simpson. “The quality of work he holds himself accountable to, and how he always expects more of himself."
"He’s growing into a leadership role whether he realizes it or not, and the other runners look at him. When he speaks the runners listen,” said Simpson.
Over the past two years Fletcher has grown very close with his coaches.
“They've done a great job with the team as a whole,” said Fletcher. “Beyond that, I know that I can go to them if there's anything that's ever wrong. If I need help with something, they are there.”
The cross-country coaches see a bright future for Fletcher and are confident he will only get better from here.
“I know that he can be running at a college level, even with his times right now,” said coach Roper. “He has an understanding of what it takes to be competitive in the sport and the kind of effort and work that you have to put in, not just in practice but at home.”
“I’m incredibly proud of Michael's progress so far,” said Simpson. “Not just his ability but also what we see in terms of cross country, as an endurance sport, that translates to so many other aspects of life."
"If you train yourself to push through the pain in a really long hot training season where things stop being fun and there just hard and kind of a slug sometimes, I think it's kind of a training ground for all the other phases of life, and to lead well, I think it really speaks for your future.”
Although his mother pushes for his success, she also realizes that on his own, he is an unstoppable force.
"He's awesome," she said. “I push him grade-wise and I know what Michael is capable of. I don't tell him enough that I'm really proud of all his accomplishments.”
Although Fletcher has accomplished so much with all of his hard work, he still looks out for his fellow students and wants to help others accomplish their dreams as well.
“It's all about hard work and just having the drive to do it,” he says. “It's there, just go and get it.”
