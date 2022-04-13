With 141 saves this season for Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, Rebekkah Bizzeth is known as one of the toughest soccer goalies in the region.
Bizzeth’s family moved here from New York when she was two years old.
“She was an easy kid,” says her mom Michele Bizzeth. “Always smiling, always happy. She's very independent and self reliant.”
When Bizzeth was in third grade her parents had full-time jobs so she had to learn self reliance very quickly. She would get herself ready and catch the bus on time every morning by herself.
“She gets up and goes to school, no matter how tired she is.” Mrs. Bizzeth said. “She comes home from games, her whole body is aching, and she goes to sleep and gets up and goes to school. Weekends she goes to work. So she's really a go getter and very goal orientated.”
Soccer was not Bizzeth’s first choice. She has been playing softball since she was 12 years old. She admits she was very reluctant to start something new.
“I was kind of forced into it,” she said. “I did catching in softball so sometimes I take my softball skills into being a goalie and it kind of works out, sometimes it doesn’t.”
Bizzeth met her soccer coach Paul Thornton, in kindergarten when he was a teacher at her school, Kennedy Elementary. It was his idea to have Bizzeth join the junior varsity team last year.
“He's like a dad to me to be honest, since I’ve known him all my life,” Bizzeth said. “It's kind of fun having him as a coach.”
Over the time he’s had her on the team, he admits she has made some real progress.
“At the beginning of the year she had the raw talent but lacked a lot of confidence,” Thornton said.
“There was a lot of individual skills that Rebekkah didn't yet have, but throughout the season, picked up week-by-week, and that's a testament to her work ethic.
In its first full school year BASA varsity sports has overall been a challenge for both the players and the coaches.
“She struggled through this season, like we all did being the first year that we've done varsity,” Thornton said. Rather than letting that discourage her, she just kept working.”
Part of her struggles were trying to take on all the responsibilities of a lost game.
“At first she felt like when she made a mistake that allowed a goal, it was directly on her,” said Thornton. “Of course, we know that that's not the case. But she had to get through that psychology and realize that mistakes happen in the game, and what is she going to do to get the next one.”
“She's the hardest on herself,” said Mrs. Bizzeth. “She'll miss a goal and I see she gets down, she puts her head down and she gets in her head. But she's come a long way since then.”
After high school, Bizzeth wants to attend medical school and study to become an EMT. She says she still wants to play softball and maybe a little soccer.
“I’m really just super proud of her,” Mrs. Bizzeth said. “She didn't really didn't want to play soccer, and this season she's even better. She's learned a lot and she looks more accomplished, like she actually knows what she's doing.”
Bizzeth has grown into a position of leadership and is now the team’s captain.
“I like being a leader that the girls can look up to,” said Bizzeth. “I like helping out with everything for the girls.”
Another struggle for the players has been that they do not have any seniors at BASA.
“We’ve had to start with beginning players as well as very young students,” Thornton said. “We only have three juniors on the team, no seniors, and everybody else is freshmen and sophomores so a lot of ways these girls have had to grow up very quickly.”
“In regards to competitive sports, just an all aspects of the game on the field off the field, being a student athlete, balancing their personal life, their academic life and their athlete life, that's been a big struggle, said Thornton. “It hasn't been the easiest thing for them. There have been some tears, there have been struggles with academics but they've all given advice to younger players. They haven't given up.”
“I’ve been so proud of Rebekkah, personally, as well as the whole team.”
