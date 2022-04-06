Vacant Ingles shopping centers can be found all over northeast Georgia and the rest of the southeast. What's even more perplexing is that in many cases, there's a newer, updated version of the same building in full-operation right beside the vacant one.
The frequency of these vacant lots is so common, in fact, it seems we forget they're even there anymore.
When residents speak out against these visually unappealing, inoperable wastelands, which often sit in primary real estate within a growing city for years, sometimes decades, it's hard to answer the question everyone has pondered: "What are they doing with the old Ingles building?"
The truth is, city officials and staff haven't a clue what will become of the property, despite repeated efforts at addressing the issue with the decision makers for Ingles.
Unfortunately, the city has very little say in what happens to property owned by Ingles or any private property owner. Even if the owner is not using it anymore, it still has ownership for a certain period of time. No one, not even the city, can't enter the premises unless a crime is committed or permission if given by the owner.
A spokesman for Ingles in Greenville, S. Carolina, Bob Mihalic, told a reporter there "doesn’t have to be a use for the facility" if it's owned, meets code and is paying taxes. "As long as the grass is cut and the building is secure, it can remain empty for as long as the owners choose."
According to the Barrow County Board of Assesors, the 11.37 acre property's full appraised value in the 2021 tax year was $696,236, which is nearly $150,000 less than it was appraised the year prior. Ingles paid $12,417 in property taxes, with $1,663 of those dollars going to the City of Auburn in 2021.
Mayor Linda Blechinger, who first became mayor of the City of Auburn in 2006, said when Ingles bought the land in the early '90s, they intentionally bought enough land to build two shopping centers.
After roughly a decade of use, the older building was vacated in 2007 once the new Ingles building was completed and permitted. As a landlord, Ingles refused to make any repairs to the businesses renting in the shopping center, such as nail salons and dry cleaners, ultimately forcing tenants out due to poor conditions, said Blechinger.
Blechinger said depreciation is the driving force behind the peculiar business strategy. "Maybe they can't afford to lose the tax write off," said Blechinger, who has made repeated attempts at negotiating a deal with Ingles, but to no avail.
The Auburn Police Department (APD) also made an attempt at repurposing the building into a canine training center, but its request also fell on deaf ears at Ingles headquarters.
As for the effect it has on local communities, Ingles doesn’t seem to be too concerned.
"Upper management in North Carolina doesn't care about the communities," said Blechinger. "We've had multiple opportunities with people wanting to repurpose the building," she said.
According to APD, people were caught stealing copper piping out of the building about seven years ago, which gave responding officers the opportunity to legally enter the building, which they reported was infested with black mold and cast doubt on whether the condition of the building is worth repurposing at all at this point.
Although the property is inarguably an eyesore and a public nuissance that sits right in the middle of town, where the possibilities seem endless for a better use of the space, the fact is, there's very little recourse local government has in the matter that would entice Ingles to make a change.
For Auburn, and in most cities stricken with the same issue, they’re simply stuck with it until Ingles is ready to make their next move.
Until then, "it's never-never land," said Blechinger.
