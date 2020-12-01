If you take bagged trash to the county transfer station, you’ll pay more after the new year.
Madison County commissioners approved a per-bag increase. Trash bags of 33 gallons or less will go up from 50 cents to a $1 fee in 2021, while bags over 33 gallons will cost $2 to drop off.
The move was approved 5-0 by the BOC with the aim of helping the transfer station cover its costs of hauling trash to landfills.
County commission chairman John Scarborough noted that the transfer station is not a landfill. He said the county is trying to break even in terms of cost.
“We don’t have a dump; we don’t put it in the ground,” he said. “We haul it and those people putting it in the ground are charging more.”
Commissioner Lee Allen said the action has been “a long time coming.” He said the county is behind on prices and drawing people from other counties to drop off trash.
“A lot of tags are coming from other counties,” he said, adding that maybe the fee increase will “keep it to people in county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.