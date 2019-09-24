Residents in the City of Baldwin will see a slight decrease in their taxes for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The council, on Monday, September 23, approved a lower rollback millage rate for its residents.
The Banks County residents in the city will pay a net rate of 1.689 mills, and the Habersham County residents will pay a net rate of 7.504 mills – down from 7.553 last year.
City administrator Jerry Neace said he anticipated tax bills to be mailed out around October 18 with a due date of January 31, 2020.
SCHOOL ZONE SPEEDERS BEWARE
At the Sept. 23 meeting, the council approved a contract with Blue Line Solutions, LLC (BLS), Chattanooga, Tenn., for an automated speed enforcement system in the Baldwin Elementary School (BES) zone.
BLS conducted speed studies at BES on Willingham Avenue from 6:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, through Friday, Aug. 30, and during that five-day period 2,375 speeding violations were recorded out of 19,695 vehicles counted.
The speed enforcement system will not cost the city any money, 65-percent of the violation fee will go to the city and the remaining 35-percent would go to BLS.
Police chief Charles Webb said information on the proposed enforcement system will be distributed through BES and local media and people will be made aware of the system prior to enforcement.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•approved, in a 3-2 split vote, with Mayor Joe Elam casting the tie-breaker vote, the first reading of the rezoning ordinance for .70 acre located at 1201 Shore Street to allow a hair salon to operate at this location. The property is currently zoned R3 (Residential). The property owner, Elmer A. Vasquez Martinez, is seeking to have the property rezoned to NC (Neighborhood Commercial). The property is located across from Dollar General. Signs will be posted on the property and postcards will be mailed to neighboring property owners to make them aware of the requested rezoning change. The council will hold a public hearing on the request at the 6:30 p.m. council meeting work session on Thursday, Oct. 10. Council member Jeff Parrish, who has voiced opposition to the rezoning, said, “Some of the uses allowed (under NC) would be obtrusive to the residential neighborhood.” Parrish said if the current property owner sells or the tenant no longer operates a hair salon at this location the next person could open a business that would not be a good mix for the nearby residential property owners/tenants. Council member Alice Venter also voted in opposition to the rezoning. She said she was concerned for the future use of the property and its effect on the residential area. The second reading and final vote on the proposed rezoning will take place at the Oct. 14 council meeting.
•approved a building inspections contract with Bureau Veritas North America, Inc.
•unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance on a variance request for five lots in the Highland Pointe Subdivision, reducing the setbacks from 35 feet to 20 feet. A public hearing on this request will also be held on Oct. 10, with the second reading and final vote on Oct. 14.
•approved an agreement with the Georgia Municipal Association, Inc. for telecommunications and rights-of-way management at cost of $1,861 per calendar year.
•discussed a proposed noise ordinance. The council will continue to work on this project and possibly hold a public hearing in November.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
The following upcoming events were announced:
•Baldwin Elementary School fall festival to be held on Saturday, Oct. 19.
•City of Baldwin Fall Festival to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the downtown farmers market at 110 Airport Road. The event will feature games, food, cake walk, local vendors, jump house, photo booth and more.
•Baldwin Baptist Church Trunk or Treat to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the downtown farmers market.
•Annual Habersham County Christmas Parade, hosted by the City of Baldwin, to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. The theme is “A Hometown Christmas.” The parade will travel along Willingham Avenue to the Mitchell Gailey Park and the city will hold its annual tree lighting event following the parade with hot chocolate, cookies and pictures with Santa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.