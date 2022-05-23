The Baldwin Public Safety Day will be held on Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 165 Willingham Avenue. Parking will be at Mitchell Gailey Park.
There will be kids activities, a live fire presentation and other activities. The event will be free to attend but vendors will offer snacks and refreshments for purchase.
