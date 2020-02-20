The City of Baldwin, on Feb. 10, approved the first reading of its noise ordinance.
At the meeting in January, city administrator Jerry Neace presented the council with a proposed ordinance for consideration. The noise ordinance is a “stand-alone” ordinance, Neace advised. It will not be a part of the police powers ordinance, as has been the case in the past.
The new ordinance provides sections on: definitions, scope, excessive noise, specific prohibitions, special permits, penalties, effective date, severability and repeal of conflicting ordinances to the extent of the conflict.
BUDGET AMENDMENT APPROVED
Finance director Melanie Chandler, in January, presented Fiscal Year 2019 budget amendments for council consideration. She said these are budget amendments needed to close out the FY2019 budget ending June 30, 2019.
The council voted unanimously Feb. 10 to approve the amendments.
LIFT STATION PUMP PURCHASE APPROVED
The council unanimously approved spending an amount not to exceed $51,000 for the purchase of a new pump for the Regency lift station.
The funding will come out of the city’s wastewater treatment plant operations and maintenance fund.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The council will hold a one-day retreat on Friday, March 13, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Mount Airy City Hall meeting room.
The city’s annual Clean-Up Day is set for Saturday, April 25.
