The Baldwin City Council, in a 4-1 split vote during the monthly meeting on Monday, August 23, approved the first reading of the 2021 millage rate ordinance that will roll the millage rate back to 1.608 mills for Banks County residents – from 1.675 mills; and to 6.793 mills for Habersham County residents – from 7.504 mills.
Council member Stephanie Almagno voted against the rollback rates.
After council member Larry Lewallen made the motion to approve the rollback rates and Theron Ayers seconded the motion, council member Alive Venter said the city needs to look at other revenue streams.
“We need to dig into our insurance,” Venter said of one area the city staff needs to take a look at.
Mayor Joe Elam reported the city’s property tax digest had increased by $30,000 so this would bring in extra property tax revenue.
The council will hold a public hearing on the proposed millage rate rollback ordinance at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, before the council’s work session meeting at the courtroom of the Baldwin Police Department.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the August 23 meeting, the council:
•held a public hearing for Adam’s Homes AEC LLC variance requests for setbacks on three lots in the Highland Pointe Subdivision. No one turned out to speak in favor of or against the requests. In a unanimous vote during the meeting, the council approved the variance requests.
•unanimously approved the following four Fiscal Year 2021 budget amendments: decrease in legal fees expenses by $10,100; increase in garbage expense by $4,000; increase in audit expense by $3,000; and increase in administrative regular pay expense by $3,100.
•approved recognizing $43,805 in Local Maintenance Improve Grant (LMIG) revenue in the FY2021 budget.
•unanimously approved a Banks County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) expense of $687.50 for a 2020 paving project on Smokerise Dr., Crooked Pine Trail and Summit St. for the warranty inspection.
•approved intergovernmental agreements with Banks County Fire Department ($1,000 per year); Habersham County Fire Department ($1,000 per year); and Demorest Fire Department ($500 per year) for use of the city’s training facility. An agreement was also approved with Crew Solutions Inc. ($500 per year) for use of the training facility.
•unanimously approved Monday, October 4, beginning at 12 p.m., and Tuesday, October 5, beginning at 9 a.m., for the council’s fall retreat to be held at Brasstown Valley Resort.
•met in closed session for approximately 30 minutes to discuss personnel. No action was taken.
