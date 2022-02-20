The Banks County High School boys basketball team played a series of close games against Riverside, Rabun, and Elbert to earn a spot in the first round of state playoffs.
The boys faced Riverside at home. The Leopards confidently entered the contest after beating Riverside twice in the regular season with more than twenty points each game. However, it became apparent quickly that Riverside would not lose without a fight.
During the first quarter, Banks and Riverside were tied at 13-13. Headed into the locker room, the Leopards only led by four points. The score was 32-28. Dakota Ivey led the team with 15 points during the half.
During the third quarter, the Leopards. Bradley Lewis, Luke Dale, Kolby Watson, and Hunter Youngblood helped the Leopards begin to lead.
The Leopards emerged as winners with a score of 52-42
"Dakota definitely helped us stay in that game," said Coach Ryan Griffin. "He has just really stepped up for us this later part of the season. He has been fun to watch. I am proud of him."
Entering into the game against Rabun last Friday, Banks County boys played with incredible intensity and motivation. Unfortunately, it was a heartbreaker loss, with Banks only losing by 2 points. The final score was 66-68.
The game's top scorers were Watson with 18 points, Lewis with 17 points, and Mason Adams with 13 points. Youngblood had 8 points. Dale and Ivey also have 5 points each.
Competing for the 3rd and 4th spot, Banks faced Elbert. Yet again, the Leopards faced a tough and challenging opponent, with both teams being equally dominant on the court.
Mason Adams played a key factor in helping the team secure the win with two game-winning free throws with just three seconds left in the game. All team members made a collective effort as Lewis added 17 points, Youngblood added 14 points, Ivey with 12 points, and Adams with 10 points.
The final score was 56-54.
The team will now travel to Columbia High School this Tuesday. The game time will start at 7:30 p.m.
