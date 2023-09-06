The Banks County School System is in a partnership with J.M. Huber Corporation (Huber) and Project Lead The Way (PLTW) to support the PLTW launch in Banks schools.
The opportunity is made possible through a donation by Huber to PLTW, a non-profit organization that offers transformative STEM-based learning experiences for PreK-12 students. Banks County is joining more than 12,200 schools across the U.S., providing opportunities for brighter futures for all students.
Banks County Schools will use funds from the grant to support costs associated with starting its PLTW program.
“We are extremely appreciative and excited to receive the grant allowing our students to participate in Project Lead The Way,” assistant superintendent Joy Edwards stated. “This will strengthen the hands-on STEM opportunities for students while teaching them problem-solving skills that prepare them for college and career.”
This opportunity is made possible by support from Huber, a family-owned company committed to donating one percent of its net income annually to not-for-profit organizations and creating community engagement opportunities for its employees worldwide. As part of its strategic approach to philanthropy—Huber Helps—the Company focuses on three pillars: Housing, Education and Wellness, and Environmental causes.
“We’re thrilled that Banks County Schools will be able to utilize this grant to make quality STEM education more accessible to more students,” said Lea Volpe, vice president of Communications & Community Relations for Huber. “Empowering schools where Huber operates to inspire kids through education is one of the pillars of our global Huber Helps program.”
Beginning with the 2023-24 school year, Banks County Schools will offer PLTW Launch. PLTW programs provide hands-on learning opportunities for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Through PLTW programs, students develop STEM knowledge and, in-demand, transportable skills – such as problem-solving, critical and creative thinking, collaboration, and communication. PLTW provides career exposure and exploration opportunities to help students learn practices and utilize tools employed by industry professionals.
“PLTW is proud to partner with Banks County to bring relevant, real-world learning experiences that connect knowledge and skills to meaningful careers for students,” said Dr. David Dimmett, Interim President and CEO at PLTW. “We believe teachers and administrators play an integral role in inspiring and showing students what’s possible. Together, we can empower students to thrive in the workforce of the future regardless of the career path they choose.”
PLTW programs also include professional development opportunities that provide teachers with the support and resources to devote more time to inspiring students and collaborative cohort-based opportunities to build lasting professional learning communities. Through PLTW Core Training, teachers will encounter best-in-class experiences that keep them at the forefront of how to prepare students for the demands of tomorrow.
For more information on Banks County Schools PLTW program, contact Director of Teaching and Learning, Linda Hawks, at lhawks@banks.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.