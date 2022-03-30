Last Friday evening, at Leopard Stadium, Banks County track and field senior players Buck Ledford, Bradley Lewis, Talmadge Wilkinson, Clelie Chamarre and Alessandra Olivarez were recognized.
The team hosted competitors from Athens Christian, Cherokee Bluff, East Jackson and Lumpkin County High School.
Coach David Siegler stated that his senior players have performed well this season and are all top performers in their events.
“They are a great group of young men and women and will be successful in everything they do," he said.
The girls 4x800 relay team, which consists of Makayla Long, Camdyn Poole, Maggie Irvin, and Boonie Sanchez, has been consistently placed in the top ten this season. The team placed first in the home event this past week.
Boys 4x800, consisting of Troy Loggins, Pepper Davis, Chase Stephens, and Bryson Bannister, have also dominated with top-ten finishes. The team also placed first in the Senior Night home event.
GIRLS
100 METER DASH-Cheyenne Mapp 9th, Bethany Moon 10th
200 METER DASH-Madison Adams 5th
400 METER DASH-Madison Adams 2nd, Lola Pruitt 5th, Aubree Cole 10th
800 METER RUN-Camdyn Poole 5th, Bonnie Sanchez-Rodriguez 8th
1600 METER RUN-Camdyn Poole 5th, Makayla Long 2nd
100 METER HURDLES-Kylee Brooks 7th
300 METER HURDLES-Kylee Brooks 4th
4X100 METER RELAY TEAM- 4th
4X800 METER RELAY TEAM-1st
LONG JUMP-Briza Rojas 3rd, Maria Lopez 4th
DISCUS-Shelby Speed 1st, Alexus Humphries 2nd
SHOT PUT-Shelby Speed 3rd, Alexus Humphries 4th
BOYS
100 METER DASH-Shane Roberts10th
200 METER DASH- Bradley Lewis 5th
400 METER DASH-Shane Roberts 5th, Troy Loggins 7th
800 METER RUN-Buck Ledford 1st, Chase Stephens 2nd, Pepper Davis 5th
1600 METER RUN- Buck Ledford 1st, Bryson Banister 10th
3200 METER RUN- Pepper Davis 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY TEAM- 5th
4X400 METER RELAY TEAM-2nd
4X800 METER RELAY TEAM-1st
HIGH JUMP-Bradley Lewis 3rd, Ethan Boswell 5th
LONG JUMP-Brian Sears 5th, Crash Grogan 9th
DISCUS- Talmadge Wilkinson 5th
SHOT PUT-Andrew Shockley 2nd, Aubrey Allen 4th, Talmadge Wilkinson 6th
CHS MEET
TOP 10 RESULTS
100 METER DASH
Cheyanne Mapp-7th, Bethany Moon -10th
200 METER DASH
Madison Adams -7th
400 METER DASH
Madison Adams -3rd, Lola Pruitt-4th
800 METER RUN
Camdyn Poole -2nd, Maggie Irvin-3rd, Bonnie Sanchez-Rodriguez-4th
1600 METER RUN
Makayla Long -4th
3200 METER RUN
Taylor Cochran-2nd
100 METER HURDLES
Kylee Brooks-5th
300 METER HURDLES
Kylee Brooks- 3rd
4X100 METER RELAY
Relay Team-4th
4X200 METER RELAY
Relay Team-2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
Relay Team-2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
Relay Team-2nd
HIGH JUMP
Maggie Irvin-3rd
LONG JUMP
Jennifer Navas-Rojas-7th
Maria Lopez-9th
DISCUS
Alexus Humphries-1st
Shelby Speed-2nd
Kirsten Roberts-7th
SHOT PUT
Shelby Speed-2nd
Alexus Humphries-4th
BOYS RESULTS
100 METER DASH
Bray Williams-8th
200 METER DASH
Bradley Lewis -10th
400 METER DASH
Shane Roberts-3rd
Buck Ledford-8th
800 METER RUN
Chase Stephens-1st, Pepper Davis-2nd, Mitchell Bowman 3rd
1600 METER RUN
Pepper Davis-2nd, Troy Loggins-3rd
3200 METER RUN
Buck Ledford-1st, Bryson Banister 5th
4X200 METER RELAY-4th
4X400 METER RELAY-2nd
4X800 METER RELAY-1st
HIGH JUMP Bradley Lewis-3rd
DISCUS Talmadge Wilkinson-4th
SHOT PUT Andrew Shockley-3rd, Talmadge Wilkinson-4th, Aubrey Allen -8th, Eli Ward-10th
