BRYSON BANNISTER

Bryson Bannister, shown running the 4x800 in the home event.

Last Friday evening, at Leopard Stadium, Banks County track and field senior players Buck Ledford, Bradley Lewis, Talmadge Wilkinson, Clelie Chamarre and Alessandra Olivarez were recognized.

The team hosted competitors from Athens Christian, Cherokee Bluff, East Jackson and Lumpkin County High School.

Coach David Siegler stated that his senior players have performed well this season and are all top performers in their events.

“They are a great group of young men and women and will be successful in everything they do," he said.

The girls 4x800 relay team, which consists of Makayla Long, Camdyn Poole, Maggie Irvin, and Boonie Sanchez, has been consistently placed in the top ten this season. The team placed first in the home event this past week.

Boys 4x800, consisting of Troy Loggins, Pepper Davis, Chase Stephens, and Bryson Bannister, have also dominated with top-ten finishes. The team also placed first in the Senior Night home event.

GIRLS

100 METER DASH-Cheyenne Mapp 9th, Bethany Moon 10th

200 METER DASH-Madison Adams 5th

400 METER DASH-Madison Adams 2nd, Lola Pruitt 5th, Aubree Cole 10th

800 METER RUN-Camdyn Poole 5th, Bonnie Sanchez-Rodriguez 8th

1600 METER RUN-Camdyn Poole 5th, Makayla Long 2nd

100 METER HURDLES-Kylee Brooks 7th

300 METER HURDLES-Kylee Brooks 4th

4X100 METER RELAY TEAM- 4th

4X800 METER RELAY TEAM-1st

LONG JUMP-Briza Rojas 3rd, Maria Lopez 4th

DISCUS-Shelby Speed 1st, Alexus Humphries 2nd

SHOT PUT-Shelby Speed 3rd, Alexus Humphries 4th

BOYS

100 METER DASH-Shane Roberts10th

200 METER DASH- Bradley Lewis 5th

400 METER DASH-Shane Roberts 5th, Troy Loggins 7th

800 METER RUN-Buck Ledford 1st, Chase Stephens 2nd, Pepper Davis 5th

1600 METER RUN- Buck Ledford 1st, Bryson Banister 10th

3200 METER RUN- Pepper Davis 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY TEAM- 5th

4X400 METER RELAY TEAM-2nd

4X800 METER RELAY TEAM-1st

HIGH JUMP-Bradley Lewis 3rd, Ethan Boswell 5th

LONG JUMP-Brian Sears 5th, Crash Grogan 9th

DISCUS- Talmadge Wilkinson 5th

SHOT PUT-Andrew Shockley 2nd, Aubrey Allen 4th, Talmadge Wilkinson 6th

CHS MEET

TOP 10 RESULTS

100 METER DASH

Cheyanne Mapp-7th, Bethany Moon -10th

200 METER DASH

Madison Adams -7th

400 METER DASH

Madison Adams -3rd, Lola Pruitt-4th

800 METER RUN

Camdyn Poole -2nd, Maggie Irvin-3rd, Bonnie Sanchez-Rodriguez-4th

1600 METER RUN

Makayla Long -4th

3200 METER RUN

Taylor Cochran-2nd

100 METER HURDLES

Kylee Brooks-5th

300 METER HURDLES

Kylee Brooks- 3rd

4X100 METER RELAY

Relay Team-4th

4X200 METER RELAY

Relay Team-2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

Relay Team-2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

Relay Team-2nd

HIGH JUMP

Maggie Irvin-3rd

LONG JUMP

Jennifer Navas-Rojas-7th

Maria Lopez-9th

DISCUS

Alexus Humphries-1st

Shelby Speed-2nd

Kirsten Roberts-7th

SHOT PUT

Shelby Speed-2nd

Alexus Humphries-4th

BOYS RESULTS

100 METER DASH

Bray Williams-8th

200 METER DASH

Bradley Lewis -10th

400 METER DASH

Shane Roberts-3rd

Buck Ledford-8th

800 METER RUN

Chase Stephens-1st, Pepper Davis-2nd, Mitchell Bowman 3rd

1600 METER RUN

Pepper Davis-2nd, Troy Loggins-3rd

3200 METER RUN

Buck Ledford-1st, Bryson Banister 5th

4X200 METER RELAY-4th

4X400 METER RELAY-2nd

4X800 METER RELAY-1st

HIGH JUMP Bradley Lewis-3rd

DISCUS Talmadge Wilkinson-4th

SHOT PUT Andrew Shockley-3rd, Talmadge Wilkinson-4th, Aubrey Allen -8th, Eli Ward-10th

